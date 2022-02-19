Saying they needed more time to reach a consensus, Key Biscayne Charter Revision Commission members on Feb. 10 put three issues on hold after lengthy discussions: possibly tweaking the election process; how land development regulations are approved; and, how the city could borrow money when up against the debt cap.

It was the second in a series of meetings, held every 10 years, aimed at amending or retaining the Village of Key Biscayne’s current governmental regulations.

Discussions will continue at the March 1 meeting (9 a.m.) on elections, while the other two issues are expected to be further looked at during the March 10 meeting (6 p.m.).

Commission members did, however, agree on amending Article IV, Section 4.03 (9), raising the minimum expense from $500,000 to $1 million for action regarding capital improvements requiring an ordinance. Village Manager Steve Williamson pointed out that the $500,000 on the books since 2002 would now be worth as much as $920,000.

The Village also will continue to use legal ads as required by law, as well as mailers — “It’s what our residents have come to expect,” said Chair Allison McCormick.

Williamson said, for example, in 2020 there were three capital improvements over $500,000 and it cost the city $7,500 for each notification as the charter calls for residents to be notified at their residences through door hangers or mailed notices, as well as $22,000 in legal costs.

“That’s a lot of money,” McCormick said, adding that maybe in 10 years, when the next Charter Revision Commission meets, just electronic communications could be used.

The Village has 4,500 e-mails on record for the city’s 14,809 residents, although the population of those under 18 is 3,600 and they would not necessarily receive notices, but each capital improvement project twice comes before Council, and the public.

Any decisions made by the Charter Revision Commission eventually would land in the voters’ hands later this year.

Regarding the three hot-button issues:

* Elections: A proposal first introduced at the previous meeting by Commission member Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, calling for Council members to run for specific seats and going back to majority voting (which stopped in 2006), was again discussed in detail.

She said Thursday the Council election could be run like the mayoral election, in which there is a primary and then the top two would face a runoff in the general election. Other nearby communities, such as Coral Gables, operate that way.

In the last election, 10 candidates ran for three seats, with the leading political figure receiving 35%-40% of the vote (Buttrick admits she was off in her percentage estimation in the previous meeting), but not quite the 51% majority, of course.

Buttrick said in the last election the GO Bond issue made a distinctive difference in the candidates’ platforms, but without a major topic, “when you have 10 people running, it’s hard to distinguish (much difference),” she said.

McCormick said, “We can’t give up hope yet on how we run three seats at-large ... I would be concerned about pitting one candidate against each other, so seats are not sitting well with me (at the moment).”

Jud Kerlancheek thought the balance of power on the Council could be swayed if, for example, representatives of a condo association ran for each seat and won.

“I think it would result in fighting each other rather than advocating policies (for the best interest of the city),” he said. “I’ve seen it before in Miami Beach, Hollywood ... and the county.”

Marco Gomez offered an idea of taking the top six vote-getters in a primary, if three seats were open, in order to advance.

Buttrick said the 50% mark “is what representative government is.”

“I think it affects some Council members who got a very small percentage of the vote and (perhaps) they don’t feel they have to (necessarily) answer to the public,” said Buttrick, who will go back to see if primaries were ever used in local Council elections.

Resident Ann Taintor, speaking during public comments, persuaded the Commission to keep the current election process intact.

“If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” she said, saying Key Biscayne should not be compared to areas such as Coral Gables or Palmetto Bay, “because they are more spread out” and divisive seats would not be necessary in such a close-knit community as ours.

The discussion on Article V, Section 5.01 will continue March 1.

* Landregulations: The subject of a law firm’s client wanting to add a private K-12 school to Key Biscayne on land other than Government Use (GU) or church or religious-themed properties came up during the Article IV, Section 4.15 discussion about restrictions on current zoning codes and the referendum requirement for approving such changes by a vote of electors.

“I don’t think we ever anticipated a private school or charter school being added,” Buttrick said. “... I feel all the provisions in our charter were made where the government was trying to protect (the look and needs of the community).”

She was concerned, though, how many people would vote in a special election, if needed, on such a specific item.

“Who’s motivated to vote in an election with a low turnout ... I don’t think it’s representative of everyone on the Key,” she said.

McCormick asked Village Attorney Chad Friedman to bring this issue back with “appropriate (planning) staff” for further review at the March 10 meeting.

* Borrowing: Article IV, Section 4.10 got a hard look Thursday night, especially when it came to the Village’s total debt not exceeding 1% of the total assessed value of all property within the Village (which would be greater than the 15% clause of general fund expenditures for the previous fiscal year) as stated in the current charter.

“Now I have people coming up to me wanting us to buy the Rickenbacker,” said Buttrick, who noted the debt cap would interfere with “existential threats” to the island. But, she agreed, debt caps are very popular and that maybe an amendment, like adding a referendum clause to take additional borrowing to the voters, would provide flexibility.

“Let’s say we fill the debt cap, what can we do?” asked Joe Rasco.

“The Village would have to wait for the debt to fall off ... or have the charter amended,” Friedman said.

Rasco pointed out, for example, that if a perfect piece of property comes up, say, to solve all the issues with the lack of playing fields, the borrowing limit could only be changed by the charter or amended at the next general election or a special election.

Most agreed that this section in the charter should stand alone and not focus on one specific issue, such as underground utilities or stormwater improvements (although that will fall under the city’s stormwater fund).

Buttrick said with the serious issues the city is facing, the limits are too restrictive.

The current wording in the charter apparently was put in during the time the Community Center was being introduced.

“I remember how negative, nasty and polarizing it was ... incorporation was polarizing, and civic buildings, too ... but, look, the Community Center (became) vital ...,” Buttrick said, who wanted Friedman to check on how other local communities’ charters handle the borrowing issue.

A pre-discussion will take place at the March 1 meeting with a “full, robust discussion” at the March 10 meeting, and, if necessary, continue at the March 28 optional meeting.

In other action: