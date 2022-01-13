It’s been 10 years since a Charter Revision Commission got together on Key Biscayne, and judging by the smoothness of Tuesday’s night’s meeting, things should go well.

Ground rules, follow-up dates and the naming of a Vice Chair highlighted the initial meeting of the five Commission members, led by Chair — and second-term Council member — Allison McCormick.

Noting the importance of their duties to the community, she said, “I look forward to us really doing a good job on this.”

Village Attorney Chad Friedman, presiding at his third such gathering with the city, explained the significance of the group’s mission, which is to decide if any regulation among the Charter’s 25 pages needs to be amended and passed on to the city’s voters, who will make the final decision, likely during the November elections.

“This is an opportunity to review your Constitution,” he said, explaining that the Charter holds the rules by how the government operates.

Friedman’s colleague, Roger Pou, explained to the Commission ground rules and recommendations involving the Sunshine Law, public records laws and ethics laws.

Pou warned the Commission that the Sunshine Law prohibits communication in private between two or more members, and each meeting has to be “duly noted” for the public to be made aware. Penalties, he said, could extend to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

As far as public records laws, the public has the right to inspect basically any type of material created by members (photos, emails, even paper napkins, Pou said) that perpetuates knowledge of governmental action. As far as ethics, rules follow Miami-Dade County ethics laws, which include any conflicts of interest regarding amendments.

Follow-up meetings were decided to be no longer than two hours, with starting times alternating between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Calendar dates include:

Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9 a.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 10 (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 1 (9 a.m.)

Thursday, March 10 (6 p.m.).

One additional option would be Monday, March 28 at 9 a.m., if needed. The final report to the Village Council must come no later than April 1, so the March 28 date could be used for that.

Jud Kerlancheek, who earlier Tuesday evening was elected as Vice Chair, asked Friedman if the members could see previous amendments made during the four other Charter Revision Commission meetings in Key Biscayne’s history. Five out of six amendments were approved by voters from the last meeting in 2012.

Rounding out the Commission are Marco Gomez, Joe Rasco and Jennifer Stearns Buttrick.

Click here to view the Village of Key Biscayne Charter.

https://library.municode.com/fl/key_biscayne/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTICH_ARTICOEXFOGOBOPO