Independence Day on the Fourth of July is Key Biscayne’s most celebrated tradition. Our traditional parade, barbecue and fireworks display have been taking place for 63 years on our Island Paradise.

Your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue will be taking part in the parade with our Color Guard and, of course, keeping kids and adults cool by spraying water from our Quint truck by pumping hundreds of gallons of water per minute in front of the station!

As always, expect to see your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue team driving our beloved fire trucks in the parade as well as marching as part of the Key Biscayne Police and Fire Color Guard.

Every year, we get calls from parade goers for dehydration and heat exhaustion. Do your best to stay hydrated and find shade. Remember: It’s hot out there! Dozens of firefighters and police will be around the parade route, and we are all there to help keep you safe and secure.

Your KBFR asks that if you choose to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks that you take the following precautions:

Firework safety:

- Never give fireworks to young children.

- Do not throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials.

- Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

- Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."

Visit the National Fire Protection Association for more tips.

If there is an emergency, dial 911. Your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and Police will be dispatched as appropriate. Calling 911 is the best way to get immediate assistance.

One last tip: When headed out to the parade, don’t forget your water bottle and sunscreen!

Happy Fourth of July!