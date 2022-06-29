Chief Sousa’s tips for enjoying a safe Independence Day

One of Key Biscayne’s most celebrated traditions – the 4th of July – is almost here. As one of America’s biggest holidays, Independence Day is always a time to display patriotism and national pride. I am looking forward to participating in my first Key Biscayne parade as your Police Chief.

Your Key Biscayne Police will be taking part in the parade with our joint Color Guard; you will see our Motorcycle Officer leading the parade and police staff throughout the parade route. We are looking forward to the return of the island’s firework display.

The holiday is a perfect time for friends and family to get together. It is important to act responsibly and always report any suspicious activity to police or fire officials. Below please find a few 4th of July safety reminders to help keep yourself and your family safe during the holiday:

July 4th safety tips:

- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to young children.

- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.

- Stay alert and observant for oncoming traffic and pedestrian activity.

- Scoot Safe—be aware of scooters and electric bicycles.

- Have patience! The island will have many visitors and families throughout the day. Expect delays and traffic.

Be kind to one another and enjoy our Independence Day!

Please remember: firing a gun into the air in a celebratory fashion is against the law. Every year there are reports about innocent people maimed or killed by stray bullets randomly shot in the sky. There are state laws forbidding this dangerous behavior.

As always, if there is an emergency, dial 911. Your Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and Police will be dispatched as appropriate. Calling 911 is the best way to get immediate assistance.