My first nine months as your Police Chief have gone by in an instant. I just participated in my first Key Biscayne 4th of July celebration, and it did not disappoint. It was incredible to see the streets lined with residents, families, children, and visitors to honor our nation and community. Despite the heat, the smiles on everyone’s face made the day and moment worthwhile.

Since my arrival, the Key Biscayne Police Department has worked on many projects, which are often discussed at Village Council Meetings and in Islander News. I hear you and your concerns for more police presence.

As many of you are aware, the KBPD has been working hard throughout the summer on our Scoot Safe campaign. This project is being led by our newly created Village Resource Officers (VRO).

You may be asking, “What is a Village Resource Officer?” It is an officer who is dedicated to resolving issues in their assigned neighborhoods, parks and shopping centers. Their duties include being active and visible within our schools and community, as well as participating in youth engagement, mentoring and various forms of police patrols.

Many residents, mostly children, recognize our first two Village Resource Officers, Nirio Nieves and Marcos Diaz, who both serve as School Resource Officers during the school year. The unit is led by Lt. Martin Santiago and Sgt. Anais Paez. Finally, Officer Sergio Diaz will be transitioning to the unit shortly. The unit has been productive and engaging throughout this summer.

Village Resource Officers have completed the following so far this summer:

Instructed over 300 summer camp students on the Scoot Safe Campaign Participated in various mentoring programs throughout the Village Daily bicycle patrols and business engagement Beach patrol for ordinance violations Participated in “Chat with the Chief” at Vinya

I am excited to see the unit fully staffed. The youth engagement and opportunities to interact with everyone in our community will better serve the Village.

This is just one of the many ways your men and women at the Key Biscayne Police Department serve the community daily. We will work with our Village Resource Officers and the entire department to be visible.

Don’t be shy! Say hi to your officers when you see them daily throughout the Village.