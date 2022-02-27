Children express their vision for a Key Biscayne future

During the recent vision board meetings, while residents, Village staff and DPZ CoDesign professionals worked on ideas that will shape a more resilient future for the island, children also expressed their opinions and ideas.

During the meetings, tables were set up for the children to draw what they would like to see for the future. “It was really fun,” commented Irina Woelfle, part of the team working on capturing the ideas.

“Some even wrote captions in the hopes, the process was charming, heartwarming and inspiring,” added Woelfle.