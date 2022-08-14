Take one look at island resident and healthy living coach Christine Arnholt and it’s clear that she adheres to a healthy lifestyle. While her waistline is slim, it’s the glow of her skin and the warmth of her smile that reveal her inner fitness.

People naturally reach out to Chris for support because they want to feel better. Everyone has a different vision for what that means. “Some people just want the flexibility to be able to load a dishwasher and then lift the plates up into a cabinet,” she explains. “My sister-in-law wanted the strength and flexibility to play on the floor with her grandchildren.”

Chris initially lived on Key Biscayne with her family in the late 1970s, when she was a teenager, before moving away.

“In 1992, my husband, John, and I were living happily in Pinecrest. Then Hurricane Andrew hit. I was five months pregnant with our first child. We were in the closet with our two german shepherds for five hours nonstop, holding the door. The roof blew off our house. We lost everything but thankfully we had our lives.” They decided to move in with her parents who were still living on Island Drive.

Eventually Chris and John decided to purchase a house on Key Biscayne. With the inspiration of their neighbor, Realtor Carmita Sartain, they purchased a little Mackle. Over time they fixed it up and still live in the same house today.

For nearly three decades, Chris worked for a major cruise line, rising to the rank of vice-president. She loved her job—creating branded experiences enjoyed by millions of vacationers every year—but three years ago decided to switch gears to immerse in the science and education around her lifelong passion of health and living with vitality.

“I believe supporting people in becoming their best, healthiest selves is my calling and my most important brand work ever.” Her oldest son recently said to her, “Mom, leaving corporate America was the best thing you ever did. You have grown so much – you really personify what you believe in.”

She applies lessons learned both at the corporate level and from her Cornell and FMCA health coach certification when working with clients. She emphasizes that each of us is different, with our own unique needs and motivations. She views her role as helping others focus on behaviors that prioritize their own health.

“Behavior change is hard,” she says. “A health coach is a behavior change specialist who supports clients in illuminating their intrinsic motivation and connecting to THEIR vision of health and vitality. A coach works alongside a client step-by-step to co-create and implement a plan that supports them in living their best life based on what they want.”

When asked for some pointers, Chris emphasizes the importance of key lifestyle factors that can be modified, including a big lesson from her corporate America days — stress management. “Prioritizing even just a few minutes of intentional breathing every day can help. Often we don’t even realize we’re stressed.”

She also emphasizes the importance of adequate sleep and exercise. “Little tweaks can make a big difference.” For example, she suggests scheduling walking breaks or holding meetings while walking.

And, of course, eating clean food is paramount – quality food that is mostly whole and unprocessed. When working with children, Chris suggests keeping it simple. For example, kids can be asked what color foods they have eaten that day. And she makes it clear she is not talking about Skittles candies but fruits and vegetables.

As the summer is nearing an end and we are returning from vacation or sending the kids back to school, now is a great time to figure out what changes we can make to feel better. How about scheduling a morning walk before heading to the office, or filling up the grocery cart with some colorful fresh produce? Or planning a fun afternoon with friends where the emphasis is on positivity and laughter?

If you seek inspiration, take a look at the beautiful photos on Chris’ instagram page (@chris.arnholt). Remember, it’s ok to start simple, but it’s the starting that’s important.