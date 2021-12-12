The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will be participating in a Christmas market - this Sunday, December 12 at the Village Green.

The event - Marchè de Noël - is organized locally by the Miami Accueil French Association, along with the French American Association of Crafts and Trades. The market will feature many artisan vendors (French pastries, candies, children’s toys, clothing, artists.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will be selling their popular solar puff lights ($20 each), which are a great item for enlightening your evenings along the beach. Proceeds from the sales of the solar puff lights go towards the Rotary’s fight to help eradicate Polio.

Rotary will also be selling \hand crafted wood angel stands, papier mache birds and handmade necklaces, with proceeds going to the Flying High 4 Haiti organization.

The event is free and opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Village Green on Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne.

