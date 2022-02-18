Citizen contributions driving the progress of Village’s vision for the future through Vision Board; plan still developing

Painting a picture of the future comes with many brushes, many aspirations and many expectations, as evidenced by the designs shown at three Speak Up Key Biscayne Vision Plan public workshops and follow-up meetings held this week in Village Hall.

Elevated pedestrian walkways, first-floor parking under commercial spaces, wider bicycle lanes, more trees to improve aesthetics, and pedestrian passageways were just some of a large assortment of ideas from what Village Manager Steve Williamson called a “citizen-led process” driving to the city’s vision for the next 20 to 30 years.

“We had a great plan in 2000 that led us to 2020, and I hope we get a chance to do the same thing this week that will lead to 2040, 2050,” Williamson said, noting that building condos to the east and houses to the west was a great strategy at the time.

“(But) we’ve seen population growth,” he added. “We’re facing traffic issues; (the need for) open space, green space. We’re looking at the driveway to our Village.”

Another critical area, said Williamson, is safety and security using Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.

Mario Garcia-Serra, chair of the Vision Board, which collected an impressive number of survey results from the community, praised the architects from DPZ CoDesign of Miami. However, he emphasized, “those with the most important titles in the room — resident, taxpayer and business owners; those are the ones (who are) representative of what we want to see ... to maintain that small-town feel we enjoy so much. And part of it is planning, big or small.”

DPZ CoDesign managing partner Galina Tachieva, taking an overall look at the Village, said, “You have the ability to be very walkable (because of the 15-minute circumference from the center of the community).”

She pointed out the commercial corridor of Crandon Boulevard is not really a Main Street, but a “spine,” because the businesses are all on one side.

“So many things (are linked to) connectivity,” she said, pointing out other communities would be jealous of having banks, the community center, a supermarket, churches, schools, all in one area. She showed some designs how an elevated pedestrian area (over first-level parking) can lead to steps or ramps to businesses and residential areas.

Crandon Boulevard could include a couple options, she said, such as squeezing the vehicle lanes and offering a wider, 8-foot, two-way bicycle lane, or even widening the bike lanes to 12 feet, which would call for the removal of some of the median.

Residential areas also were being considered. Sonesta Drive, for instance, could have bicycle lanes on each side, or add parallel parking. It could also handle a canal down the middle to handle excess runoff. Preserving trees also was of concern to residents.

“I don’t want to be Ocean Drive,” Tachieva said.

She showed an example of a community – hurricane-battered Galveston, TX – where “everything” (buildings) is raised 10-12 feet (above parking. Tachieva even showed a couple of examples from Rome, such as pedestrian passages (away from traffic) that could work on Key Biscayne.

All improvements will be consistent with a “streetscape approach” that include such things as stormwater upgrades and underground utilities.

Even after the final recommended drawings are displayed Saturday at the 3 p.m. reception in Village Hall (a review of the ideas was set for 11:30 a.m. today, Friday), residents still have time to raise concerns or other ideas, Tachieva said -- likely until the end of May or even longer,

Tachieva told her audience that “We’re not drawing literally ... but just illustrative, maybe things that can be done tomorrow, or in 30 years.”

Jeremy Calleros Gauger, the Village Building, Zoning and Planning Director, said earlier in the week that this is “the drafting phase, coming up with crazy ideas phase, and then we’ll figure out what the consensus is, and then we’ll chew on that additionally after the ‘charrettes’ process and present it to Council.”

Tachieva said DPZ CoDesign has for 40 years provided urban planning for some of the most successful communities in the world, especially in Florida, such as Downtown West Palm Beach, Main Street in Naples, Sarasota downtown, and the Design District of Miami, just to name a few. “You can trust us ... sometimes,” she jokes.

A snapshot of the workshops:

During the Community & Management Workshop, parking, traffic, congestion, along with a little about security and safety, and schools were part of the topics.

Parking problems are no different on Key Biscayne than in other locations where DPZ has done urban planning. “Wherever we go, parking is a disaster,” Tachieva said.

The Village will soon rely more on the Freebee network in locales such as Harbor Drive, said Calleros Gauger.

One resident asked, “Why don’t we rely more on a trolley service?” like in Coral Gables. That idea was favored by others.

More potential public access to the beach also was brought up. Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability Dr. Roland Samimy said considerations include access points between the Island House and Commodore Club South, and between Casa Del Mar and Ocean Club. No parking spots will be added at new access points, such as these, he said.

Handling stormwater on the city’s variety of streets with one sidewalk, or two sidewalks, or no sidewalks might mean reducing certain roads to one-way directions in order to provide added swale area.

How to coordinate the pump systems between private property, such as condominiums, and public property is important, too, Calleros Gauger said.

Safety and the abundance of kids on scooters also was discussed, even though it does get vehicles off the road as they travel to school or sports practice. On a similar plane, traffic congestion during school arrivals and exits also was of concern to residents.

For a replay of this session, please click here.

During the Future & Policy Workshop, Tachieva said sea level rise wasn’t even on the horizon 15-16 years ago.

“We don’t want to be alarmists but ... over gradual time we notice differences. ... We have to be prepared for short-term action, mid-term and long-term,” she said, explaining the differences between resiliency and adaptation.

She showed examples of elevated, reinforced sand dunes – which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved for Key Biscayne on Thursday – and how seawalls could protect areas, especially on the west side. The dunes along the oceanside would be continuous with walkovers, Samimy said.

Tachieva also showed rough drawings how the water could be captured with underground elements, but whether the pumps are integrated into the streetscape, like behind a bench, or incorporated into parks, or simply underground (with electric components, of course) remains to be seen so as not to create eyesores.

“Being a model community for resiliency means you can adapt for whatever is coming your way,” Tachieva said earlier in the presentation. “Actually projecting to the rest of the world (including insurance companies) you’re here to stay ... Some cities are thinking about retreating, ‘Oh my God, the water is coming, goodbye,’ — that’s not going to happen here.”

Of course, there are codes for land use and zoning, but “your vision is your aspiration,” she said.

For a replay of this session, please click here.

During the Place & Design Workshop, there was a look at the entryway into Key Biscayne, in which options included many more trees, an off-shoot from the “oval-bout” that could lead to a specific trail for golf carts and pedestrians, putting gas pumps behind the gas stations and a top-level pedestrian walkway all the way to Village Green.

Also discussed was a nature walk, perhaps a boardwalk, from Calusa Park to the bay.

Six recreational facilities would be needed to accommodate the growing number of kids.

“I don’t see how six fields would fit ... maybe use Virginia Key (property) in collaboration with the City of Miami,” Tachieva said, noting that Friday was the groundbreaking for Paradise Park.

“At the end of the day, the desire of people to be happy when you see your kids running around ... children is the example of a place and whether it’s a good place or not.”