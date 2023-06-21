Citizen feedback prompts Village to move toward guidelines on seawall construction, away from an ordinance

After listening to residents' concerns regarding a possible stricter seawall policy around Key Biscayne, Village officials decided instead on a compromise, offering guidelines rather than rules and heights on what would have been a mandatory ordinance.

At the crux of the proposed ordinance was a 2050 study showing how rising levels around the Biscayne Bay and Atlantic Ocean area would be creeping up, possibly as much as 12 inches. Village officials wanted the 278 waterfront homeowners on the island to be prepared.

"Look, it's simple," said Village Manager Steve Williamson. "We brought up what we believe we need for rules and regulations for seawalls. Only a few people showed up (at the first meeting) ... So, we went to them, reached out to them, and we got a lot of good feedback. We heard that it might be too early (and) some questioned the projections, but they fully understand why the government (is doing these studies)."

Between 55 and 60 people attended last week's "Seawall Ordinance" meeting at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, where Village officials showed how seawalls, at a proposed 6.5 feet high by 2050, or other types of tidal barriers could play a vital role in the overall resiliency infrastructure picture.

"Instead, we will make guidelines, rather than a more official introduction of posting an ordinance," Williamson said. "So, when people who are doing a major construction on their property, or rebuilding, they can come into our building and look at our guidelines and make an informed decision.

"The community wants guidelines, so this is the best way. My stand is, and always will be, is that we have a duty to provide our residents with the government's (calculations and suggestions)."

If this was a victory by "power of the people," then so be it. But, as Williamson said, "We just didn't walk away and say nothing."

Carlos De La Cruz Sr., who lives in an immaculate bay-front residence on Harbor Point, and who had addressed Village Council members earlier this month on why a seawall ordinance should not be in place at this time, felt it was like "Yes and No" when asked if the public won this round.

"They say that all they're doing is providing information, but they still mentioned 'ordinance.' The problem with that is, if you anchor a concept, then the community tends to head that way, and I'm not sure that concept should be anchored (in the Village)."

At least three Village Council members followed his lead at the recent monthly meeting, questioning the need for an ordinance of any type of tidal barriers at this early stage.

De La Cruz said he doesn’t like the idea of focusing just on the properties of the back bay.

"They need to be looking at both sides of the Key as one (when it comes to seawalls or barriers)," said De La Cruz, who hosted the first community meeting on the subject, when 32 people attended. "They picked a scenario (2050). They're not doing it in bad faith. We all agree on that.

“But, forecasting 15 years out, the variability is enormous. We could all be underwater then, or there could be a change in global (warming) conditions (where it's so hot and dry), the Gulfstream doesn't flow (around and up the coast).

“This could be the next climatological question that has no accepted forecast but could have a dramatic impact on the habitability of major parts of our country, including Key Biscayne.”

Williamson said, over time, the Village will need to revisit three things linked to rising water:

– "Are the projections wrong, or do they stay as is?"

– "If water continues to rise, will the County raise (a minimum height level)?"

– "Or, we put an ordinance in place, and the County then raises it?"

A study by NASA, using correlated tide level data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, dating back over 100 years, showed sea level is rising faster than anticipated.

According to that study, sea levels along the coastlines of the contiguous U.S. could rise as much as 12 inches above current waterlines, with the Gulf Coast and Southeast the most severely impacted.

A further study, published in October in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, showed that the rise, in turn, would lead to increased storm and tidal flooding in the future.

Other studies have also been done, including "higher-range" scenarios, such as depicted in the multi-agency Sea Level Rise Technical Report, which predicts 10-14 inches of average sea level rise for all of the East Coast.

De La Cruz said it was incredulous seeing some of the renderings of 12- and, possibly, 16-foot seawalls around Manhattan, part of a $52 billion proposal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that might transform the New York City waterfront.

"Basically, that reflects on what's happening in Key Biscayne," he said.

"It does no good to propose a solution on the bay side if all it does is keep water in. We're sitting on porous (not granite) rocks," he said, noting that even trying to block the upper portion of the property from sea level rise, the water from below will infiltrate. “It's like putting a wall up to have your own pool."

The height of the wall, whether it's 6 or 7 feet, is not important at this juncture, he said, because "it's like putting the cart before the horse."

De La Cruz did learn something interesting at the latest community meeting.

"One person said that the seawalls around here were initially installed to prevent soil erosion and not to keep water out, and that's especially true if you're sitting on porous rock," he said. "The water under the house is the same (level) as the bay."

Williamson said the idea of guidelines and not making new seawall regulations mandatory was gratefully accepted.

"In the end, people understood and appreciated the guidelines (we will make); they thought it was the right move," he said. "The guidelines right now will be generic."

As time goes on, he said, ordinances will need to be made for each type of property, such as a church or the Yacht Club on the waterfront.

"But, mostly, it will (relate to) houses,” he said. “Most people who are building are heeding our advice, or similar to our advice. Especially those doing major construction, where it's going to be a lot of money. They want guidance."

De La Cruz said one option would be to let the water run over the barrier island in areas such as Harbor Drive, Mariner Drive, and Mashta Drive. That idea is familiar in parts of Key West, the Carolinas and Alabama, where homes are built on stilts to allow the water to pass through.

"That may be the future of the Key," he said.