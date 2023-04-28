Miami City Commissioners, in a sweeping four-fifths majority vote, passed three resolutions Thursday morning at City Hall, all connected to Virginia Key or, specifically, Miami Marine Stadium.

All three motions carried without a discussion. Commissioner Joe Carollo was not in attendance.

The first resolution was listed as a public hearing, calling for the waiving of requirements for a competitive sealed bidding method, which was "not being practicable or advantageous to the City of Miami." Instead, it establishes a contract for museum consultant services for the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Museum with Lord Cultural Resources Planning & Management Inc.

Lord Cultural Resources is a global cultural consulting practice offering planning services for museums and art galleries.

The Civil Rights museum on Virginia Key Beach would not only embrace the creation of the county's only "colored people" beach back in 1945, but also would honor the history and the dedication of all workers of color who helped build Miami dating to some 50 years earlier.

Lord Cultural Resources has created such experiences as the National World War II Museum in New Orleans; the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx; the Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee; and the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum in New York.

Former members of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust spoke at previous Commission meetings, some saying they wanted to offer their assistance to the museum project, but no one spoke about the issue during the public comments portion of Thursday's meeting.

Two other first readings of resolutions also passed, with little discussion.

The first was to authorize the City Manager to submit an application for grant funding to the Florida Inland Navigation District Waterways Assistance Program for an amount not to exceed $1,261,200.

This will be used for the construction of a boat ramp and trailer parking at Virginia Key Park, and that money would be appropriated by separate, future resolutions as deemed.

The other resolution also was for grant funding from the FIND organization, for an amount not to exceed $150,000. This will be for the design and permitting of the mooring fields at Miami Marine Stadium Marina, part of Phase 1 of the boat ramp project.

Following the vote, Commissioner Sabina Covo wanted to know if there would be damage to the area’s ecosystem by removing the "three or four" mangroves that County staff said was necessary (at a cost of $7,000) to make room for the project.

She was told that "loss of habitat" funds would be directed there to plant mangroves in nearby locations and mitigate any damage.

Another first reading of a resolution passed, establishing a special revenue project for emergency hotel/motel usage to accommodate homeless families.

The funds would not exceed $1,690,500 and would come from a grant from Miami-Dade County through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust for a 12-month period, with no City of Miami matching funds required.

The next Commission meeting is May 11 at Miami City Hall.