Seven months after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pulled the plug on the bidding for a “Plan Z” proposal to improve safety and enhance the usage of the Rickenbacker Causeway, it looks like it might be back.

Miami’s City Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution (RE 7-12042), reaffirming the endorsement of the Rickenbacker Causeway Project, aka “Plan Z,” for the City of Miami as described in a previous resolution.

Thursday’s decision — which was approved without further discussion — supports the vision “as it is presented” and urges Miami-Dade County to “immediately reopen Request for Proposals (RFPs)” — either the same one as had been sent out nearly a year ago or “reissue a similar RFP to develop, maintain, and operate the Rickenbacker Causeway and associated recreational elements with amendments described in this resolution ...”

Commissioners are requesting the project be brought back to them during the early design period to allow for input and comment.

“Plan Z” was the original unsolicited proposal from Miami Beach native architect Bernard Zyscovich, but the “Plan Z Consortium” is the official document that was the subject of the 2021 RFP, before Mayor Cava rescinded it due to several procedural issues that stirred up concerns from residents and leaders from Key Biscayne along the way.

There was no clear indication if this resolution targets the original "Plan Z" or the "Plan Z Consortium."

Providing a safe separation of vehicles and bicyclists or pedestrians is the bottom line for the Rickenbacker Causeway project, but the plan also includes repairing or replacing Bear Cut Bridge and repairs to the William Powell Bridge.

At issue is who will pay for the project over the long term, whether it’s by raising tolls or even charging bicyclists, as has been previously mentioned, and whether all stakeholders — especially Key Biscayne — will be heavily involved in the process.

This is a developing story. We will update a details become available.