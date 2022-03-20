After two years of COVID-related interruption, City Theatre is returning to Key Biscayne with its production of “City Shorts” on March 25 (7 p.m.) and March 27 (3 p.m.) in the Island Room at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

A popular cultural tradition, “City Shorts” features six shorts (plays running 10 minutes or less) performed by an ensemble of South Florida artists. It is an offshoot of the company’s “Summer Shorts Festival.”

The event, presented with support from the Village of Key Biscayne and the Key Biscayne Community Center, is free to the public, with reservations available on Eventbrite. You can go to islandshorts.org for more information.

The 80-minute long show includes past favorites and original new works from City Theatre’s National Award Contest. There will be a brief intermission, as well as brief “talk back” time with performers.

The lineup of plays includes: “Better” by Vince Gatton, “Bottle for a Special Occasion” by William Kovacsik, “Grim Reaper” by Dean Bevan, “Next Stop, Broadway!” by Marj O’Neil-Butler, “Seussified” by Kris Rasmussen, and “Webster’s Bitch” by Jacqueline Bircher.

“City Shorts” is produced and directed by City Theatre’s Artistic Director, Margaret M. Ledford, and Director of Special Projects, Gail S. Garrisan. The cast features Laura Argo, Sofia Duemichen, Jocelyn Lombardo, Lucy Lopez, Phillip Andrew Santiago and Michael Vadnal.