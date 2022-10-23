Civility is Not a Sign of Weakness and early voting starts Monday, Oct 24

John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address inspired citizens in America and around the world to see the importance of civic action and public service.

His historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good by engaging in some form of civic action and considering how it applies to their own lives.

The conclusion of that speech moved a generation — and inspired communities to new possibilities. Those 17 words raised a nation’s expectations and people’s expectations of themselves. Earlier in the speech he says, “Let us begin anew—remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness.”

Back to Key Biscayne, we can apply messages like it to our own engagement and living by a powerful code of conduct that can rapidly transform the tone of public and private conversations alike.

Whether spoken by an Irish catholic like Kennedy or a Mexican immigrant like Miguel Ruiz, the message always holds true. Be Impeccable with your word. Don't take anything personally. Don't make assumptions. Always do your best. Bring this attitude to your chat contributions, to the next council candidate debate, to your conversation with friends and your public comments.

In the spirit of this column: Make sure to vote:

Early Voting starts on Monday, October 24th (28 locations. 7AM to 7PM).

Return your Vote By Mail Ballot ASAP, my mail or in person (at any early voting location).

