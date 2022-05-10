Classic Car Show will raise funds to support French Program in schools

Vintage and antique cars will be on display during the 2022 Classic Car Show, which will benefit the Foundation of the Bilingual Education and Baccalaureate support for the French Program in International Studies Charter Schools in Miami.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne.

The event will also include arts and crafts, a raffle, a photo booth, outdoor games (in French) and food and beverages.

The Key Biscayne Bilingual Education and Baccalaureate was created to support students and teachers in the French Program since they don't have the support of the French government, said the group’s Vice President, Ann Fifer.

“Education is super important for students, parents and teachers,” she said. “A lot of people come here to go to work and three years later go back to France, and they don't have to repeat any courses.”

Fifer said that Alberto Calhavo, former superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, advocated for the French programs at Coconut Grove and George Washington Carver elementary schools.

Fifer, who moved from France 11 years ago, said her two daughters are in the French Program. She said she chose the Classic Car Show for the fund-raiser because “everybody” likes cars.

She hopes to raise $10,000.

The show will feature a contest for the most beautiful car, the most wild car and the most well kept antique car.

For more information about the event, call (305) 335-2970.