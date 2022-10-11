It's been two decades since Anthony "Tony" Greco and his staff pumped gas for some of their loyal customers at the centrally located "Tony's Citgo" station on Key Biscayne.

Now, some new life is being pumped in on that parcel of land at 530 Crandon Boulevard with the completion of Paradise Park by year's end.

Village officials and the Goldstein Environmental Law Firm on Friday presented, via Zoom, insight on how that area was made safe for public use and how a remediation, showing long-range safety, could land the city a sweet reimbursement from the State of Florida for its efforts in increasing environmentally friendly green space.

A recording of the Zoom meeting is available at by clicking here and it will be presented at the Village Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m.

Brett Brumund, an associate attorney at the Coral Gables-based Goldstein law firm, explained that the gas and auto repair station was built in 1951 and at least one of the underground petroleum storage tanks had deteriorated enough for fuel to seep into the groundwater.

That leak was detected on July 18, 1996 and led to a state-funded cleanup in which environmental consultants were brought in to assess the groundwater and soil.

Anthony Greco, in an interview with the Islander News this week, recalled the good times -- and not-so-good times -- during his 25-year stay on the island and as owner of Key Biscayne Island Standard, the official name of the Citgo service station.

"It was my whole life," he said of the shop that stood in an area that once was a coconut plantation.

His neighbor was the late Bebe Rebozo, who owned the bank building behind the shop, and who later became close friends with President Richard Nixon during his darkest days.

"He was a very nice man," said Greco, a native of Bronx, N.Y., who used to cook for "a lot of the guys" out back -- including Rebozo -- creating dishes of sausage, peppers and onions or lasagna or chicken with the flavor of his Italian, Irish and French background.

"He used to let me park my overflow (of cars) on his property."

By the time 2002 came around, Greco said he felt pressure from Village officials to sell his property, casting "imminent domain" aspersions by telling him the property would serve the incorporated city better than a private owner.

"Their biggest offer was $300,000 to $600,000 -- you couldn't buy a store (downtown) for less than $700,000," Greco said. "They were trying to steal it from me. I had five kids -- all went to Catholic church and school there -- and at the time I had a mortgage. You know, that was 20 years ago"

In reality, the cleanup of the leaky petroleum would have been exorbitant for a private business owner, some say.

Greco sold the station for a reported $1.565 million -- "I haven't even cashed the check," he said -- to multi-millionaire John Devaney, who wanted to construct a two-story office building on the site, but sold the property a year later, in 2003, to the Village for a reported $3 million while Joe Rasco was serving as the village’s mayor.

"It left a bad taste in my mouth," Greco said. "I have never been back on that soil since."

For the past two decades, Greco has done fairly well at his A. Greco's European Automotive repair shop in Stuart with his son, Domenick, and lives nearby in Hobe Sound.

Excavation of soil ended the saga

In March of 2002, the Village Council adopted an ordinance to purchase the land at 530 Crandon Boulevard, and in 2009, the council approved the site to be a park.

According to Brumund, the fuel tanks were removed in 2002, and during an additional assessment, a second contaminated soil event took place in 2009, requiring more remediation to determine that the groundwater was no longer impacted, staying at least below state safety levels.

Soil and groundwater assessments continued through 2015 and remained below state target levels.

In 2021, the Village issued its own voluntary cleanup, and decided to excavate any contaminated soil that might remain, getting the go-ahead from Village Manager Steve Williamson.

In March of this year, 346 tons were excavated, or 15 dump trucks.

Clean sand from Hialeah was brought in and 17 dump trucks filled the area, Brumund said.

Just last week, on Oct. 4, Miami-Dade County officials recommended "site closure," a rehabilitation order indicating the property is completely clean.

Meanwhile, enhancements to the area have continued since mid-February, when the first shovels hit the ground for the reported $1.5 million-plus project.

"We estimate that (the park) will be completed by the end of the calendar year," said Todd Hofferberth, director of Parks and Recreation in the Village.

He said Paradise Park -- named by 10 local residents in a contest earlier this summer -- "will be a beautiful and peaceful passive park in the heart of our civic center," one that "will be activated for special events and cultural activities through the year."

Long been mired in discussions, the park had served as an area for skateboarders and even a pet playground.

At Tuesday's Village Council meeting, a resolution will be brought forth to officially designate the property as a Brownfield Area "for the purpose of environmental rehabilitation, job creation and promoting economic redevelopment."

It will be the first of two public hearings to execute a Brownfield Site rehabilitation agreement with Miami-Dade County (the second is on Nov. 29) . There also will be an in-person community meeting the night of Nov. 16.

Eligible for state tax credits

At the second Council meeting, Brumund said, members will adopt the resolution based on four factors: whether the Brownfield area warrants economic development; whether it is reasonably focused on one aspect (park) and not overly large; whether there is the potential to interest the private sector in participating in rehabilitation; and whether the area contains sites suitable for recreational open space -- which all fit the criteria.

Brumund said the Brownfield development program was created in 1997 as a tool to encourage local governments to expand environmentally safe green space, with a "site" designation applicable to an area such as the .29 acres at 530 Crandon, or "area" designation relating to larger, contiguous stretches of land.

"There are a lot of them in Miami-Dade County. It's a fantastic tool to reduce urban sprawl," said Brumund, noting parcels in Edgewater, Doral, Florida City and Miami Beach, for example, have been preserved under this definition.

Statewide, he said, there are 550 Brownfield designated areas, and within the 550 are 449 smaller "sites," in which 100 have received site rehabilitation completion orders, meaning they have hit state target levels.

Paradise Park should also receive a "site" designation without conditions (totally free of petroleum contamination), he said, and be eligible for the Florida Voluntary Cleanup Tax Credit, which offers a maximum credit for site rehabilitation of $500,000 and, with "no further action" needed, as much as 67.5% of the costs that were incurred to clean the site be returned to the Village.

There is also a second eligible credit under the "no further action" category, which calls for an extra 25% of the cleanup cost incurred until a Site Rehabilitation Completion Order (SRCO) is signed, again capped at $500,000.

In addition, Brumund said, the Village will be asking the park be designated as a Green Reuse Area (instead of Brownfield, which connotes there had been contamination at some time).

The voluntary Brownfield Site Rehabilitation Agreement (BSRA) agreement between the Village and Miami-Dade County is important.

"If something is discovered in the future," Brumund said, "the Village would be free of a threat of liability and (can) continue the cleanup. But we don't see that happening here. This should be the end of the saga for any threat of a petroleum discharge."

Copies of the approved resolution would need to be forwarded to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) in Miami-Dade County.

Approval of tax credits would be made in April and then credits would be issued either July 2023 or July 2024.