Clean-up project to protect the environment featured event of UM ’Canes Day of Service on April 23

The University of Miami Alumni Association is getting involved in efforts to protect the environment with a local service project that gives back to its respective communities.

The Alumni Association's ’Canes Communities is hosting the annual UM Canes Day of Service on Saturday, April 23 at Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Causeway.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event brings alumni, families, friends and the community together to help enhance the quality of beaches and protect marine life with a beach clean-up.

Volunteers will participate in the shoreline or coastal cleanup and invasive plant removal.

Following the clean-up, lunch will be served during a “lunch and learn” segment with researchers Liv Williamson and Dalton Helsey of Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. They will be covering relevant topics, such as coastal resilience, climate change and restoration of our coral reefs.

"’Canes Day of Service offers University of Miami alumni, students, families and friends an opportunity to give back to their communities by participating in local service projects," said Jennifer Slowey Dillion, Executive Director of Development at the University of Miami. "Hosted by ’Canes Communities around the country, these projects support the University’s mission to transform lives through education, research, innovation and service."

All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt for their service.

The event, sponsored by Virginia Key Outdoor, Amerant Bank and the UM Citizens Board, will coincide with other ’Canes Communities across the country with UM alumni hosting clean-up and charitable events in their communities and where they grew up.

Members of the ’Canes Communities made a commitment to come together and help those who are in need and raise money for charity throughout the year. They start in the communities where they were born and raised, and volunteer their services in cities where they reside and other members live.

Members can be found at soup kitchens, participating in local and national charity talk and donation drives, visiting senior citizens and military veterans, or walking dogs at animal shelters.

The goal is to make a meaningful impact in the world.

For questions about this ’Canes Day of Service program, contact Frances Garcia-Balbin at francesgb@miami.edu or regionalengagement@miami.edu or to register, click here