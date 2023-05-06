Climbing the underwater career ladder while taking a dive

Key Biscayne is lucky to have a professional divers institute close by to develop the diving instructors of tomorrow.

Continuing education is a fundamental mission at Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute of Key Biscayne.

The institute, part of the 40-year-old Diver's Paradise scuba diving and snorkeling center, helps aspiring professionals advance from Divemaster to the final professional stage — the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Instructor Development Course (IDC).

The IDC program consists of two parts — the Assistant Instructor (AI) course and the Open Water Scuba Instructor (OWSI) course. Most dive professionals complete the entire IDC and its follow-up examination to earn professional status as a certified scuba instructor.

Assistant Instructors are certified to teach many PADI courses. Some courses, however, require the support and oversight of Open Water Scuba Instructors.

“Beginning, middle and end. These three acts are part of any great story and any personal path we take in life,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “Our facility helps the career-minded scuba diver become a Divemaster, an Assistant Instructor and then an Open Water Scuba Instructor.”

PADI sets the standards and requirements for career certification. The professional institute teaching staff are qualified in all areas of PADI specialty diving — providing multi-lingual and assistive instruction options.

“It’s a thrilling personal opportunity — advancing from the AI to OWSI all in one program,” Casey said. “We’re the only state-licensed scuba learning center in all of Miami where you can do that.”

The institute offers Divemaster paid internships that stress diving safety and teach the behind-the-scenes mechanics of the center.

“If you want to get your start as a Divemaster and work your way up the professional ladder, this is the place to be,” Casey said.

Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Online, visit the scuba center & gear shop at keydivers.com and the institute at diversparadisepro.com. Contact isabella@keydivers.com for more information.