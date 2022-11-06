It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge.

From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.

But, on the positive side, citizens have been sharing their views -- more than ever in the Islander News, for example -- and turning out to vote early, a luxury that concludes Sunday at 7 p.m.

All seven candidates have debated and sweated, waving signs and shaking hands, greeting voters in restaurants or along Crandon Boulevard, all for positions that come with very few benefits other than representing you, the citizens, in governmental affairs.

As of Saturday night, 2,609 of the 8,152 registered voters (32 percent) had submitted a ballot either by mail or drop-off (979 ballots were cast in-person).

Miami-Dade County has had a 27.34% turnout heading into the final day of early voting at 28 locations in the county, the closest at the Historic Garage opposite Vizcaya.

Key Biscayne's top races include the battle for the two-year mayoral term and three open slots for four-year Village Council terms, as well as seven Charter amendment questions.

Tuesday, on Election Day, Key Biscayne voters can head to the polls at the Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (click here for a sample of the four-page ballot and what to bring to the precinct).

One area of concern on Election Day could be what some are describing as "a bad hair day" as a large low pressure area develops off the Florida coast, bringing with it 19-26 mph wind on Tuesday to the Village.

As of Sunday morning's latest forecast, rain chances decreased from 51% to 20%, although spotty showers will be possible, with increased rain after the polls close.

Officials at the National Weather Service in Miami say the forecast will be adjusted as the system develops.

As of Sunday, it had a 90% chance of developing into a tropical system within five days. At least one model has it nearing the Fort Lauderdale area and moving up the coast, bringing an 82% chance of tropical rain and wind on Wednesday to Key Biscayne, turning to showers the next two days.

One of the alleged threats to a city employee has come in the form of an online photo posted by a candidate with a "Most Wanted" sign along the bottom.

A screen capture of the post was included in an Incident Investigation Report, Case 22-1381, filed Wednesday afternoon with the Key Biscayne Police Department following a confrontation earlier that morning.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said the state statute regarding verbal or electronic assaults simply follows the general rule: "If someone makes a threat and you fear they can carry it out later," then it could be grounds for police to investigate.

Sousa said it is the first time since he's been the Chief here that a Village employee requested to document an incident such as this.

Any citizen can request to have documented reports with sworn statements in case a situation should escalate.