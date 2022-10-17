What do you get when you mix fitness with fashion?

A new Key Biscayne women's fashion show – this one being undertaken by a local fitness expert, with clothing furnished by a popular women’s clothing store in the Village.

Marilyn Myles, a fitness instructor at the Key Biscayne Community Center, initiated the idea for the Key Biscayne Woman's Club fashion show and luncheon, taking place at 11:30 a.m. October 18 at Casa Del Mar Condo, 881 Ocean Drive.

Women will model fall fashion garments from Menocento, a women’s clothing store at 260 Crandon Boulevard.

The fashion show, called “Fall into Fashion,” is open to women of all ages.

Myles said she loves fitness and fashion and decided to organize the show because they go hand-and-hand.

"When you look good, you feel good," she said. "You look good and feel good exercising, and you feel and look good in fashionable clothing."

Myles is no stranger to fashion shows. A fitness instructor at KBCC since it opened in 2004, she has been doing shows with female senior citizens in her classes on Mother's Day for the past 10 years.

Myles said she enjoys seeing seniors all dolled up, wearing high quality clothes. And the women love it, too. "They are so happy modeling the clothing for people," Myles said. "They love it."

Myles reached out to Nathalie Basick, owner of Menocento, and got her on board for the Woman’s Club show.

Menocento will donate clothing and women accessories for a Woman's Club raffle during the event. Proceeds from the fashion show will help fund scholarships for local college-bound students.

Basick, who opened Menocento 10 years ago, said she's thrilled to be involved with the show. "I think it's for a great cause and I love to help the community," she said. "I feel happy to participate and get involved in the community."

Tickets to watch the show and enjoy lunch is $30 – if you bring a dish to share, said Myle. Otherwise, the cost is $60.

Myles said the costs to watch the fashion show and eat lunch are $30 if you bring a dish as part of the Potluck Pumpkin Patch luncheon, and $60 if you don't bring a dish.

To RSVP members and their guests, call (305)790-6354 or email Myers at Marilynmyles@yahoo.com.