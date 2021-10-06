A group of Key Biscayne gentlemen have been meeting at KeBo Restaurant every Thursday for years. Club 87 derives its name as it is the average age of the “members.”

Jorge Blanco, longtime group member and Key Biscayne resident, says that from a total of 19 members “we are down to nine. We all are still enthusiastic about the future.”

He shared this picture of their last get together, on September 23.

From the Islander we encourage the Club members to keep up that great attitude!! You are all an inspiration.