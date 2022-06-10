For three-year-old Sienna Valcarcel, Key Biscayne Presbyterian School won't be the same without Pre-K teacher Liliana Skiadas, who's retiring following a 20 year career.

"I will miss the way she took care of me," Sienna said.

Seven year-old Ana Pontes, a former student, said Skiadas had a big impact on her life - and advice she will never forget. “I've learned something… If you try hard enough you can achieve anything."

Skiadas' students, former pupils, co-workers, family members and friends paid homage to her for her years of dedication to the school and community during a late-May retirement party at the school.

They also wished her well as she begins a new chapter in her life. Skiadas is moving to Orlando to be closer to her grandchildren and work part-time as a translator for her son-in-law's business.

Skiadas' co-workers described her as a loving and caring teacher who went the distance for her job and devotion to her students.

"She enjoys her job of teaching and caring for the kids," said assistant teacher Marine Torres. "She touched so many lives and we're lucky to have worked with her."

Torres has mixed emotions on Skiadas' retirement – sad to see her go,but is happy for her because she gets to spend more time with her grandchildren, who she adores.

"It's her time to enjoy what's now for her," Torres said.

An overwhelmed Skiadas, 61, said she was speechless over the kind words from her co-workers, students and parents during the love fest. "I'm happy to be loved by the community. Everyone came out to be part of this, it's amazing. They didn't forget me."

She said she will miss her students and plans to stay in touch with them and their parents.

"I really value the children," she said. "It's an amazing job and I love doing it."

Born and raised in Ecuador, Skiadas and her husband often vacationed in Key Biscayne before finally deciding to make the island their permanent home. She has three children

At Key Biscayne Presbyterian School, Skiadas was once named Teacher of the Year, and her daughter once earned Student of the Year honors.

Ian Pontes, Ana's twin brother and also a former student of Skiadas, said she helped prepare him for things and will always have a special place in his heart. "She's a really good teacher,” he saisd. “She (showed me) how to get your way out of a hard situation."

Nikki Pontes, the mother of Ian and Anna Pontes, said Skiadas is the most sweetest teacher in the world.

When students returned to campus during the COVID pandemic, she gave each of them a big hug as tears streamed down her face, said Pontes. "We are blessed to have (had such) an incredible teacher, who I entrust with my kids."

Nicole Valcarcel, Sienna's mother, said she will miss Skiadas' smile every morning when she greets her and Sienna. “She's changed my daughter so much that it's incredible."

Skiadas' family members also heaped praise on her.

Jorge Skiadas, her husband of 43 years, said he's happy because they can spend more time with each other and their grandchildren.

Her daughter, Lisa, echoed similar sentiments. "She's been a very dedicated teacher, giving 150 percent of her time," she said, but she is very happy her mom can now relax “to enjoy time with her grandchildren and her husband and travel."