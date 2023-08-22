Two people swimming on the beach at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne came across a black package floating ashore: it was a delivery of cocaine in an unspecified quantity.

The package was handed over to a lifeguard working at the site, who then contacted Miami-Dade Police.

A police helicopter flew over the area before police officers arrived on the scene to seize the drugs.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said an investigation was underway to determine the source of the drug, but did not specify how much cocaine was involved.

Police asked anyone who may have knowledge of what happened to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers station at 305-471-8477.