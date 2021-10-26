A second reading of the Village of Key Biscayne’s revised Chapter 30 of the code of ordinances -- entitled Zoning and Land Development Regulations -- will highlight tonight’s Village Council meeting.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber and is open to the public.

Among the expected new regulations to be approved are bonuses for rainwater harvesting, setback requirements for garage doors, and solar panel support equipment screened from the public right of way.

“It takes a long time to go through (all these regulations),” Village Manager Steve Williamson said. “A lot of the talk started about four years ago, and we had three workshops inviting the public this spring, so that was the heavy lifting part of it.”

A good portion of the amendments aims “to provide for zoning regulations that achieve community resiliency through renewable energy and improved stormwater drainage,” Williamson said.

Also on tap tonight:

- Robert Vernon, a former Key Biscayne mayor and now a member of the Virginia Key Advisory Board, will address city officials and residents regarding some 16 Master Plan projects that are either in the design, permitting or funding phase, several of which could be completed within a year on that island off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

He likely also will address the Nov. 2 vote for Miami residents, who will decide who should be responsible for the takeover (up to 75 years) of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment plan of Virginia Key’s public marina, and the extent of what role the Advisory Board has played thus far with Miami city commissioners.

- Glen Waldman, chair of the Village Athletics Advisory Board, will provide a special presentation involving athletics and field allocations. This comes on the heels of a recent push by parents of girls field hockey players who are seeking equal, and more convenient, time periods to practice.

Village Manager Steve Williamson, new Police Chief Frank Sousa and Deputy Chief Jason Younes will provide updates to Crandon Boulevard traffic and safety, as well as hearing from Public Works Director Jake Ozyman.

For the entire Village Council meeting packet, click here.

To watch the meeting remotely via Zoom, Meeting ID: 231 627 8415. There is no passcode for this meeting.

Dial in using the Zoom telephone numbers: +1 301 715 8592; +1 312 626 6799; or +1 929 205 6099 (any of the three numbers will work) followed by the Zoom meeting ID: 231 627 8415.

Watch live on Channel 77 (Comcast 77 / AT&T 99) or the Village’s website.