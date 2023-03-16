What will it be? Regular black coffee? Or coffee with sugar and cream?

How about cappuccino?

The choice is all yours during Coffee with a Cop Day.

Officers from the Key Biscayne Police Department are inviting residents to have a cup of coffee with them as part of St. Patrick's Day on Friday at Starbucks, 200 Crandon Boulevard, from noon to 2 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop Day is an island tradition to bring police officers and the community together to discuss public safety issues or talk about sports or what they binge watch.

Some police departments throughout the U.S. celebrate Coffee with a Cop Day in different months.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said the event is another opportunity for police officers and the community to interact.

"It humanizes the badge, and fortunately for Key Biscayne, we have a lot of community interaction," Sousa said.

Sousa said his department often engages in community interactions throughout the year, including Chat with the Chief at D'Lite Bistro and Bakery and The Golden Hog.

"Interaction is very important in the community," Sousa said. "We answer people's questions and the event is a chance for the community to get to know police officers."

Tiana Noble, a spokesperson for Starbucks, said the company always had a deep appreciation for law enforcement and other first responders who are committed to keeping our communities strong and safe.

"Coffee with law enforcement and first responders is one way to bring community members, law enforcement and first responders together to build connections in our stores to get to know each other and discuss local issues over coffee," she said.

"These events help to break down barriers, build trust and allow attendees to discover mutual goals for our neighborhoods.”

Key Biscayne resident Marcy Valdez said Coffee with a Cop and other interaction events help build a rapport between law enforcement and island residents.

Valdez said she has participated in several of the interaction events.

"You can tell the police about issues we are having, and they will address them," she said. "It's like we are family, understanding each other by listening and getting to know one another."