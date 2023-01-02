Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams.

The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.

"My question is, how many survive?" Adams said. "My wife kept asking me if they're dead, but they were just in a catatonic state."

Like many Key Biscayne residents who have emigrated from Central or South America, the rare Christmas cold snap had the island's plethora of iguanas also seeking ways to stay warm.

Reports of the stiff iguanas were found at Key Colony, Silver Sands and the Grapetree Townhouse Condo, where Adams lives.

"There were several by the pool," he said, recording a video of himself approaching a bright green iguana at the Silver Sands for a story he wrote for Univision. "There's no way an iguana is going to let you get that close. It eventually ran away, but not like the 100 mph you usually see them (running). So, something was wrong."

His friend, Peter Verbeek, saw several at Key Colony and then saw more later in the day on his visit to Lake Wales, where he sent Adams a photo of a stiff, bright green iguana placed in the family Christmas tree as a decoration by one of the children.

According to Capt. Tom Shipp with the Florida Fish & Conservation (FWC) Office in Miami, iguanas are often resilient and survive.

"Generally, when it's cold, they kind of go into hibernation and wake back up when it's warmer," he explained. "They're cold-blooded, so it's more like being lethargic. They don't generate their own heat, so they become catatonic."

Shipp said the FWC does not keep percentages on record as to how many iguanas die from the cold, "but unless they have a bad fall or get run over, I haven't heard of any large kill-off," he said.

Miami set a Christmas Day record when the high temperature only reached 50 degrees. According to many experts, that seems to be the spot on the thermometer when iguanas begin to have issues adapting, especially when the cold weather lasts more than eight hours, and they begin burrowing into the ground or finding holes in trees to stay warm.

Adams recalled the 2010 cold snap, which lasted two weeks, when reports circulated that "it was raining iguanas" in South Florida.

"This is the most I've seen since then," he said, "but didn't quite (have the same impact). I remember Crandon Boulevard was littered with them. The park rangers and the municipal workers were dumping them in golf carts ... it's kind of difficult to tell (if they're dead) when they're in that catatonic state."

According to one nature expert Adams spoke with for his story, the chances for survival "depends on the size, the health and how long (the iguana has been) in the cold."

Adams said "reptiles rely on external sources as to their preferred temperature range," pointing out that's why heat lamps are often placed in aquariums for snakes, for example.

Florida's first green iguanas likely hitched a ride on Cuban cargo ships transporting goods to Florida in the 1960's, according to reports. The lizards reproduced rapidly and became a nuisance on Key Biscayne, pooping bacteria in pools, tearing holes in screens, eating plants and burrowing their way into manicured lawns.

Reports surfaced in 2019 of someone attacking the invasive iguanas with a pellet gun near the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and another incident in which the air guns were fired across someone else's property.

According to Capt. Shipp with the FWC, "these animals are not native to Florida and they impact the ecosystem, so we allow (people) to take them."

"You don't need a permit to humanely (remove them), but be careful going on other people's property to do it," he said, referring those with questions to check the myfwc.com website for more information.

Florida's animal cruelty act is a first degree misdemeanor, which can be punished with a year in prison, a fine of $5,000, or both.

The FWC offers five suggestions to deter iguanas from your property:

–Removing plants that act as attractants;

–Filling in holes to discourage burrowing;

–Hanging wind chimes or other items that make intermittent noises;

–Hanging CD disks that have reflective surfaces;

–Spraying the iguanas with water as a deterrent.

As far as approaching what appears to be a "frozen" iguana?

"The theory is the same as with any reptile," Capt. Shipp said. "If you don't need to interact with them, don't."

The FWC asks residents not to bring the wildlife into their home or car to get warm.

"They can recover more quickly than you think and become defensive, using their long tails and sharp teeth and claws," the agency's Facebook post reads.

Residents certainly have learned a lot about the iguana, which they, too, might have learned something.

Moving south for the winter could be their best bet for survival.