Come meet Santa: Virginia Key Beach Park Trust to host Christmas Cookies and Hot Cocoa event Saturday

The community and City of Miami Commissioners have been involved in a contentious fight for control of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, but an upcoming Christmas event at the beach park will surely alleviate the tension and raise the holiday spirit.

The Trust is hosting its second annual Cookies and Hot Cocoa event from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 10, at 4020 Virginia Key Beach Drive – bringing the community together to celebrate the holiday season.

The event features games, entertainment, cookies, hot cocoa, holiday lights and sing-alongs. Santa Claus is slated to be at the park from 4 to 6 p.m., so the kids can get their photos taken with the Jolly Old Fella while conveying their Christmas wish lists.

A holiday lights ceremony will start at 5 p.m.

Arlyn Perez, an administrative aide for the Trust, said the park will have holiday decorations – including Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer and other reindeers – along with ornaments, baubles and bubbles.

"It's a family and community event," said Perez. "Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate the holidays."

Though city commissioners ousted the previous Trust board in September, replacing them with themselves, Perez said they have not been involved in organizing the event. "The commissioners, the board members, are not aware of the event," she said. "We did this last year with the Trust staff to give back to the community."

The only fee for the event is $8 for parking. For more information, call (305) 960-4600 or email info@virginiakeybeachpark.net.