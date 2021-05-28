Coming Tuesday, Key Biscayne no appointment vaccination opportunity

On Friday, the Village of Key Biscayne announced a COVID-19 vaccination event on the island for Tuesday, June 1.

The vaccines will be administered by Miami-Dade County as part of a partnership between VKB and the State of Florida, Division of Emergency Management. Both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

The J&J one-dose vaccine will be administered to patients 18 years old and older while the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) will be administered to patients 12 years old and older.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive the second dose, also in the Village, on June 22.

The June 1 event will be be located at the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way and run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed

Please note that after receiving the vaccine, patients will be asked to stay under observation for 15 minutes.