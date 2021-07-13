The Board of Directors of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation is outraged by the unfortunate and uncalled for attack on our Executive Director, Melissa White, at last week’s Village Council Budget workshop.

To understand what occurred at the budget workshop meeting last week, it may be helpful to contextualize last week’s events. In response to the tragic events in Surfside, KBCF has taken a leadership role, side by side with The Miami Foundation and the Coral Gables Community Foundation, in our broader community’s provision of aid to those impacted by the building collapse. All three community foundations have had staff on site at the Family Assessment Center working with survivors and families of the missing since the Center opened.

To say this is difficult work is an understatement. After spending days on end literally dealing with life and death matters, Melissa was requested to provide a presentation (importantly not a 3-minute public comment), at a Village Council community group “workshop”, on both the KBCF’s work and the work of the incredible community groups serving our wonderful Village of Key Biscayne.

Instead of being allowed, as requested by the Village Council, to describe the KBCF’s important work over the past year of the pandemic, during which time the Foundation worked nonstop on behalf of residents, Councilman Luis Lauredo took it upon himself to tell Melissa that her 3 minutes were up and to shift the topic, grilling Melissa about a Village referendum whose outcome was determined by voters almost 9 months ago and wholly unrelated to the community group workshop.

After spending three days at Surfside, doing anything she could to help the victims of the tragic event, Melissa was certainly in no frame of mind to deal with the petty and ridiculous comments from Councilmember Lauredo. The disproportionate amount of time spent on the Village reimbursement of the Foundation by a council member who does not seem to understand what the Village fiscal year is or how the budget process works would be laughable if it were not so sad.

It is exceedingly difficult for us to understand how, after so many years of working together, a couple members of our Village Council still have no idea how this relationship works and how much time and effort is devoted to this relationship by the entire Foundation staff and by our Board.

Even worse, maybe those members do understand this and continue to choose to ignore the facts in order to support their own political agenda, or the stale and totally unfounded attacks on the Foundation, launched by a very small group of residents. This latest episode focused Melissa and the Foundation’s board of directors on how unrewarding and frustrating the relationship with our own Village Council has become.

We assure you, Village staff, with whom we enjoy a good-working relationship, have no such trouble understanding what we do. It is time for the pointed and meritless attacks on our Foundation, perpetrated by a small group of disgruntled residents and given credibility by a couple of members of the Village Council, to stop.

We, the Board of Directors of the Foundation, will not tolerate this any longer, and hope that the residents of this community who are the beneficiaries of the Foundations efforts, will show their support for the Foundation and our Executive Director, Melissa White.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation

Board of Directors