Commissioner Regalado reports to Village Council on county’s extensive project list for the island

District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado made a welcome appearance at last week's Village Council meeting, laying out a stream of improvements to the Key Biscayne area from Miami-Dade County's perspective.

"I've gotten a lot of questions about Crandon (Boulevard)," she said. "When I first got elected, I was going to focus on the (new) library (which has been approved). The next big issue is Crandon."

Some of the repairs and processes that have taken place the past few months include: bathroom ventilation at the golf course; restoration of beach-side restrooms; applying for a grant to restore the Calusa Playhouse while designs were being made; electrical repairs at concessions; one dredging of a marina boat slip; a few walkway repairs; some gutter work; and, doing a sea level rise study.

In addition, some immediate repairs include the clubhouse tennis reservation area; a complete overhaul of the parking lot; repairing loose pavers in the courtyard; and looking at the tennis court with the "possibility of renovation."

Further out, she said, the county is looking at a floating canoe-kayak launch; seawall replacement; marina security cameras; and a "long list of maintenance we wanted to get through."

Two important decisions for the Key Biscayne area came out of the recent County Transportation Committee:

- A joint party agreement to provide the Village with $459,000 for Crandon Boulevard road improvements

- The $12 million effort toward improvements at Hobie Island Beach Park, including a safer entrance from the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Regalado also spoke about a recent pickleball tournament she played in during a clinic at Calusa Park. She said a survey showed that more than 60% of pickleball players in Miami-Dade County "live in my district."

Now, she said, the conversation has turned to possibly placing courts at the Tennis Center, which is lighted.

Regalado also spoke about another recent bicycling tragedy, when a rider was seriously injured after being struck by a car while driving in the bike lane on the Rickenbacker.

"We are doing a pilot specifically in regard to the bike lane," she said. "We tell (riders) to stay in the bike lane, and (now this happens and they don't feel safe)."

She said she's been working with the Florida Department of Transportation and State Rep. Vicki Lopez on the issue of e-bikes and scooters. "We may have an answer," she said, explaining the issue is with enforcement on multi-jurisdictional roads. "We know we need changes in our statutes."

She said one method she'd like to see in communities is how the Underline is designed, with one path for pedestrians and another for scooters and e-bikes.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado will be on hand from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 22) at the Novecento restaurant for another Networking Power Hour, hosted by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

This free event is open to the public and includes a complimentary welcome drink and light bites.

Regalado, who represents District 7, said she will stay after the event to field questions from guests. Please RSVP: christine@keybiscaynechamber.org