My Dear Neighbors,

I am writing today as a very concerned father, teacher, friend and advocate for children and families. The largest threat to our children's safety is stalking throughout our communities, schools and homes. This new threat is claiming 300 lives per day in the United States alone.

To put it into perspective, that's three times the number of deaths than those that occurred from Covid-19 this past year. This chemical is so deadly that even first responders who are exposed to it can die within seconds.

With the back-to-school rush on, I took the opportunity to speak with groups of parents at our Academy about the subject. When asked if they were aware of this issue, only few raised a hand. However, everyone was ready with a Covid comment.

It's time to sound the alarm before this killer takes even one more life.

If you are a parent of one child in Key Biscayne, then you're a parent to all of the children in our community. It's our duty to protect them now more than ever.

So that you are up to date; Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid invented by Paul Janssen from Belgium in 1959 to relieve extreme pain. The chemical interacts with our body's receptors causing a release of endorphins. This creates a feeling of euphoria and is highly addictive. Since 1968 the US has allowed its use for the medical field in treating acute pain.

If you've been following the news you've most likely heard that these chemicals are predominantly manufactured in China and Mexico. Fentanyl is brought illegally by foot, USPS, and as contraband into this country in the form of "rainbow pills" that look just like candy.

There were over 300 million pills seized last year alone.

These drugs are easily accessible and cheap, thus making them very popular to mix with other drugs such as Xanax, Adderall, Oxy etc. A kilo of heroin cost $6,000 to manufacture; a kilo of fentanyl only costs $200. It is also 50 times more potent than heroin!

Something very important to keep in mind is that these deaths are not from overdosing drug addicts who have been in this terrible game for years. Ninety-nine percent of all fentanyl deaths are unintentional.

Unfortunately, the demand for antidepressants, ADHD medicine, anxiety medicine and pain medications has skyrocketed, and people are trying desperately to get them anywhere they can. This opens the door to "fake pills" that have been laced with fentanyl.

One pill and say goodbye to that young college athlete, the younger sibling who saw a candy-looking pill in their older sibling's room.

In fact, fentanyl deaths among teens have tripled in just two years. It only takes 10-20 small crystals of fentanyl – the amount to cover the date on a penny – in order to be fatal. Our eyes and ears must be open and alert at all times in order to avoid a tragedy.

If you thought Covid was scary, this new threat is much, much worse. We need to take action immediately before we lose even one more child in our community.

Below I've provided 11 things that can assist you in combating this crisis:

Teach your child to not EVER accept medicine without Mom, Dad or a doctor administering it. Lock up all your medication at home. These new pills look like candy. Teach children who they can receive candy from. Teach children to try to resolve health issues by natural remedies, not "popping a pill." Peer pressure is not acceptable in pushing substance use. One pill = One kill. Keep an eye on and limit your child's social media and online activity. Set an example of the lifestyle you want your child to emulate. Do not let someone else raise your child, especially not influencers on social media. Invest in your family's future with time, engagement, and love. Communicate with your family members every moment possible. Know your child’s friends and where they spend their time together.

Robert Duzoglou is the founder of RDCAMMA Academy of Martial Arts.

He has been chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, and most recently has been part of the Village of Key Biscayne’s Vision Board.