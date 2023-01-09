Community Garage Sale and Green Fair coming soon to Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School and the non-profit A Zero Waste Culture are hosting a garage sale and Green Fair on January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 160 Harbor Drive.

The event will also feature an opportunity for people to recycle their old electronics.

Anne Rothe, director for the school, said the annual garage sale is an opportunity for island residents, especially those living in apartments and condos, to get rid of their belongings and earn a few bucks.

To secure a table to sell at the garage sale costs $50. If you have a booth, you will need to take home whatever you do not sell.

Rothe said she's optimistic the event will draw a stronger crowd than in previous Covid-tinged years.

"If you live in an apartment, it's hard to do a garage sale to sell off stuff you no longer want and that are in good condition," Rothe said. "We've done garage sales in the past and they are always a great community event."

Helena Iturralde, founder of A Zero Waste Culture, which educates the community on ways to mitigate climate change and promote entrepreneurship, said the Green Fair features vendors offering environmentally-friendly services and products, including solar, sustainable water bottles, bags and tableware.

She said the fair raises awareness of the harm caused by plastics, which can release toxic chemicals into the soil and can seep into groundwater or other parts of the ecosystem.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to safely recycle their old electronics at the event. Just bring them along and look for the booth.

For more information on the event, and to sign up for a booth at the garage sale, call (305) 361-2058 or visit Key Biscayne Presbyterian School: Community Garage Sale and Green Fair.