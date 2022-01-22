Art Yerian not only was “an animal person,” but a “people person,” combining his love of both with the beautiful environment and leaving his legacy as an all-around good guy.

The former Manager of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park passed away Friday, the third notable iconic figure from Key Biscayne to die in the past week.

Yerian was 65.

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey called it one of the toughest weeks for the community, “in terms of losses.”

“First, Helen (White), then Cliff (Brody) and now Art ... these are people who all made a difference in this community and it’s tough to lose them,” he said, and they need to be recognized for “how important they are for the sense of our community and continuing with what they started.”

Yerian had gone into cardiac arrest last April and was battling to recover from neurological issues as a result of congestive heart failure – a difficult road back for himself, as well as for his three children and especially his wife, Elizabeth, the love of his life of 33 years.

“It’s such a loss,” Davey said. “I feel terrible for the family, for Liz and the kids ... this is a loss for everybody. Art was an all-around good guy.”

Yerian’s son, Jaden, was obviously heartbroken Saturday morning.

“It’s extremely difficult for us, but I really want everyone to know how much we loved him and the lengths of the earth we would go for him,” he wrote in a text to Islander News.

The community had come together last year to raise funds on a GoFundMe mission, started by Julia Walderzak to help soften the burden of medical expenses.

Upon moving to Key Biscayne in 2015, Yerian accepted the position as manager of the state park, and residents and visitors immediately began to notice a difference.

“We always enjoyed the park, but he really worked hard to integrate the park with the Village of Key Biscayne and made it part of the community,” Davey said. “Art was an integral part of the community. We had the Halloween Crawl (Haunted Hike), the Full Moon parties and all the other (celebrations, such as birthdays and weddings) ... He facilitated so many things. He worked with us during COVID to keep the park open by limiting the number of people to keep cases down.

“I hope his legacy continues.”

Yerian had served as the Chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce when he was stricken and rushed to Mercy Hospital.

Tatyana Chiocchetti, the Chamber’s Executive Director, was stunned when that happened.

“He is really one of the wonderful people on the Key and he’s done many wonderful improvements and even has created some night events, which I don’t believe was possible before that,” Chiocchetti told the Islander News last spring. “He’s full of energy, always zipping around the park in his golf cart. We were honored to have him as our chair this year... The whole family is beautiful.”

According to longtime resident Christina Bracken, Yerian previously had worked as the District 5 Assistant Bureau Chief of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and he was the Park Manager at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park for 16 years.

“People” magazine once nominated Yerian as a “Hero Amongst Us” when he and a colleague rescued Olga the Otter, who had strayed into an alligator pit at Homosassa Springs.

“He always had a lot of animals living in his house, always rescuing something,” Bracken said Saturday, fondly remembering a person she admired.

“Art was ‘Our Rock on the Rock,’ the person who gave us our park back,: she said. “We know it’s not our (Key Biscayne’s) park ... I think it’s a vision thing (from Art) that if we live here and use it, to also cherish it and celebrate it, and be more aware … that we have this incredible resource in our backyard.

“I came to cherish and admire Art. He was such a lovely, open, warm-hearted person, doing the right thing for the community. We realized there’s not a lot of sides to him. He was just a good egg.”

Yerian also was a vital cog in Helena Iturralde’s “A Zero Waste Culture” volunteer nonprofit venture, designed to protect the environment. With its focus on helping reverse global warming and climate change, the organization turns organic kitchen waste into compost, which is stored and organically transformed as fertilizer.

Iturralde and Reina Gonzalez had asked Yerian about the mission.

“It took him five seconds to say yes when I showed some photos of what we were looking to do,” Iturralde explained recently. “He immediately invited us to jump into his golf cart and took us around the park to find the perfect spot. The space he chose for us was like a dream come true. We had a place to grow, a place for education, we had mulch and space to store it, there couldn’t be a better place. Without Art (and his team), his trust in us, the community compost would never have been a reality.”

Davey was not surprised.

“If there was a way for Art to work with people on projects, he did what he could to help,” he said.

In October of 2020, Davey presented Yerian with a “Proclamation of Gratitude” for his “exemplary leadership as well as his generous and collaborative spirit that has and will continue to protect and enhance the lives of the Key Biscayne residents.”

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the near future.