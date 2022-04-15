Thank you so much for the publicity for my Garage Sale for the Third Wave Volunteers. We had an amazing response, raising $11,000!

On top of that, Dr. (Alison) Thompson (founder and CEO of Third Wave), who was in town picking up thousands of tourniquets, stopped by to thank us. Really incredible!

The absolute best of people showed up, so kind and generous. It was so moving. Some showed up just to give me money. Others gave more than I asked for.

It was a happy community event with a purpose that we all agreed on. Uplifting to know that people care so much for the people in Ukraine. We even had a couple who are from Kyiv stopped by.

Stand by for my next project for Ukraine!!

Claire London