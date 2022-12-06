It’s possible they fell out of the sky. It’s possible they were sent. But however they appeared, Kathy and Roger Fawcett are hero angels for the Wanninkhof family.

One day in July of 2015, Patrick Wanninkhof and his “Bike and Build” cycling partner, Bridget Anderson, were struck by a driver who was distracted while on their mobile phone. Two people immediately stopped to help. “Bike and Build” members ride to raise awareness for affordable housing.

The Fawctts were traveling behind the driver who hit Patrick and Bridget. Roger Fawcett went to Patrick and kneeled by the side of the dying man. Kathy Fawcett went to Bridget, finding her in dire trouble due to a leg injury.

Kathy insisted that a medevac be called to fly Bridget to a hospital for care. This saved Bridget’s life.

In the days to follow, the Fawcett’s continued to support the relatives with their love and concern. They built a cross memorial for Patrick at the accident site. They attended the court hearings and trial of the driver.

Before one court hearing, Kathy Fawcett had back surgery. Despite being told to remain in bed, she told Roger, “Prop me up and put me in the car – I’m going.” They walked into the courtroom in their Bike and Build t-shirts.

Kathy and Roger have come to the assistance of many in their rural Oklahoma community. They are now EMR trained; and Kathy is chief of the local volunteer fire company – Crow Roost Fire Department in Ft. Cobb.

Their mission continues to provide aid and assistance to those in need. To save lives.

Through contributions made by the Wanninkhof family to the volunteer fire company, Patrick is saving lives, too.

Editor’s note: Debbie Wanninkhof continues to fight for Florida to become a “hands-free” state, which would mean no cell phone usage while driving.