Bike path

The Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers’ Association has given “conceptual” approval to the 2.2 miles of bike path planned for Crandon Boulevard but would like the path to continue through Key Biscayne to Cape Florida State Park.

“We have no objection to the money being spent on the bike path but we feel the plan was poorly thought out,” said Dr. Jean Trochet of the KBPTA. “The path stops at the Village circle and our question is what happens to the cyclists then?”

The five-foot-wide bike lane was proposed to the county commission by the Key Biscayne Council bicycle lane committee. The Commission approved the project to be funded with Rickenbacker Causeway receipts. It went out to bid two weeks ago.

“When we signed off on the bike path we did so with the proviso that the county would give consideration to the problem of pedestrians and bikers riding on Key Biscayne,” said Trochet.

Jim Lunar’s bait business still thrives after 40 years.

Few men know shrimp like Jim Luznar. Called Jimbo by his friends, the good-natured bait shrimper based on Virginia Key has made his living netting shrimp for 40 years.

At the end of a short road, Lunar sells the live shrimp he catches to wholesalers and area anglers. He’s seen some bad days of shrimping and now he’s enjoying some good ones.

“I started out dip-netting in New Smyrna,” recalled Luznar. “We weren’t allowed to use anything but dip nets then, no more than 20 inches across.”

These days Luznar and his two sons, Thomas and Jim Jr., run three trawlers out of Virginia Key. On a good night they can bring in 10,000 shrimp.

Luznar believes the bountiful crops of recent years reflect the overall improvement of Biscayne Bay. “I think the pollution has been cut down, and that’s made a big difference,” explained Lunar.

Seafood festival

Planet Ocean’s annual Bounty of the Sea seafood festival is set to sail on April 1 and 2. As in previous years, the festival will feature the popular key lime pie and Miami seafood chowder recipe competitions.

Some of the other events planned are a marine manufacturers’ show, a film festival, live music, arts and crafts, and children’s games and workshops. It’s an opportunity to have fun and learn about the marine environment at the same time.

Bringing the news

For 22 years, the Islander News has been publishing news about Key Biscayne. Born in the dining room and den of its first publisher, the newspaper has grown along with the Island, reflecting, as its motto states, “the life and times of Key Biscayne” through the years.

Although the completion of the William Powell high bridge in 1986 marked a new era and a close link with Miami for the Island, the hometown newspaper has remained consistent in focusing on matters close to home. As any visitor can see, there’s plenty going on here, and Key Biscayners need all the information they can get on the ever-changing challenges they face. That’s what the Islander News is all about.

No sex

The cast of “No Sex, Please, We’re British,” at Calusa Playhouse has been playing to sell-out crowds since the show opened two weeks ago. Now in its final week of production, this hit farce will close on Saturday.

Camelot

Although all the major roles for the Music and Drama Club’s upcoming production of “Camelot” have been filled, the group is still looking to cast several supporting roles.

“We need men of all ages to play knights and jesters and sing in the chorus,” said Max Goodman, who is producing the musical. “We also need people who would like to work behind the scenes building sets and handling props.”

Tony and Guy

Republican Women’s Club

Officers of the Republican Women’s Club were installed last week. The oath was administered by Jeb Bush, son of Vice-President George H.W. Bush.