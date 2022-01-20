Concerned residents ask Council to beef up police presence after armed robbery; options explored

Empathy and emotions stirred Tuesday night’s first Village Council meeting of 2022, a day after an armed robbery of two teenagers in a usually peaceful Key Biscayne neighborhood sent shockwaves through the city.

Fifteen residents — including the parents of one of the victims — pleaded with Council members and Deputy Police Chief Jason Younes that something needs to be done immediately.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I always thought this is a safe place, but now I don’t feel that way,” said Vanessa Sanz De Acedo, trying to hold back her emotions. “I beg you to put more police on our streets. … It was a coordinated attack, their outfits (all black), their guns ... When my son, who is 15, tells me ‘I thought I was going to die’ ...

“I mean, this is not the Bronx, NY. How could these men be here for hours and no one (from the police force) saw them? We need to do better.”

Younes reported earlier Tuesday that five vehicles were burglarized on Sunrise Drive before the armed robbery took place on East Enid Drive, which several residents said lacks street lighting.

Mayor Mike Davey said he “was shocked” when Sanz De Acedo called him with the news.

“This is a place where safety is an integral part,” he said. “News like this wakes us up a little bit and makes us pause. It’s a case of, if you see something, say something. We can be that Neighborhood Watch. I don’t want anybody walking away feeling afraid.”

Vanessa’s husband, Ignacio, also spoke: “What happened to my son yesterday was (over) a stupid iPhone. Next time, that might not be the case. I think the sentiment across the Key is that people are fed up with all the petty crimes… You have the responsibility to stop it.”

Younes, an 18 year veteran of the Key Biscayne Police, said the incident was a “personal” breach. He thanked the community for providing evidence in the case, which is being handled by the Key Biscayne with the assistance of Miami-Dade Police and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

“I’m so very sorry your son was victimized in such a traumatic manner,” Younes told the parents. “And I applaud your courage in speaking here tonight. It hits us to the heart.”

He said a suspect vehicle has been identified. “In the near future, we should be making arrests.”

A variety of potential safety steps were offered by Council members and residents, including: stricter enforcement, more visible patrols, more cameras, and better street lighting.

Councilman Ed London said the streets need lighting now — perhaps using solar batteries so they don’t have to wait five years for underground systems.

London also reiterated the need for neighborhood “beat patrols,” which he has been asking for for years. In that system, he said, officers roam the neighborhood sector they were responsible for twice an hour.

“They’d know the cars, they’d know the dogs,” he said, adding that he’s convinced the robbery, which happened at 12:45 a.m., could have been avoided using that patrol system.

Younes noted that at one point recently, nine of his department’s 36 officers were out, either due to COVID-19 or other matters.

Police Chief Frank Sousa did not attend Tuesday’s Council meeting.