Citing concerns with the local public education system — specifically, the lack of communication from the Key Biscayne K-8 Community School administration — more than 15 parents and teachers, as well as two Council members, voiced their opinions Thursday during the Education Advisory Board’s hour-long Zoom meeting.

The discussion came a day before Mayor Mike Davey was to meet Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres to discuss ongoing issues, and led Kristen Guess, the EAB Chair, to suggest a public workshop after spring break to find solutions and how to relay those messages. The next EAB meeting is not until April 21.

Mary Duro was just one of the parents who said their family has considered moving off of Key Biscayne so their child can get a better education.

“We’ve been told the school is great, but when people are pulling their child out of school and are considering moving ... that shows the severity of the problem all around,” she said.

Duro explained that her child started kindergarten this school year but is now questioning whether to stay one more year to hopefully see improvements.

“We’ve been here 4 1/2 years now,” she said. “We thought the school would be wonderful for our child, but since we started, overall, we’ve seen (it) disorganized, there’s a lack of communication (on) how it’s supposed to run. We don’t even have a handbook. The library is not open, so kids have no access to books. I’m really shocked. And the amount of homework that kindergarten receives, like 1-1/2 hours a night ... I feel that goes against the district (policies), which recommends a half-hour.”

Veronica Astete, who has four children, said she, too, has considered selling their house.

Her kids have been enrolled all year, “and I don’t know anything about the school,” she said. “ ... I don’t have good communications with the teachers, my kids are afraid if they don’t do their homework (which she said also seemed excessive) ... We (as parents) have to be included in the education of our kids, but they’re not letting us.”

Oscar Sardinas, president of the Key Biscayne Children & Education Foundation, Inc., an independent nonprofit that offers specialized after-school education, empathizes with fellow parents of students enrolled in the K-8 school.

“I just want to let you know how incredibly proud I am of this community,” said Sardinas, whose foundation donated $15,000 in December for K-8 school improvements, including upgraded playground facilities. “This is the type of communication we need to hear, and the region needs to hear,” pointing out topics such as intervention for students with special requirements or curriculums; better communication between the administration and parents; and, collaboration between teachers and parents (to allow them to help).

“I think things have been improving slowly (since a large gathering of PTA members and school district representatives met two weeks ago),” he said, further asking parents for continued “firm, but respectful, pressure (on the School Board, superintendent and district) so no child is left behind and everyone is getting the services they desire.”

Council member Ed London, who said he had suggested the Village take a school bus full of parents to the next county School Board meeting, said, “I understand your frustration.” But he also recommended parents continue to “be seen” and heard on a regular basis at both Council meetings and at School Board meetings. “That’s how things get done.”

Not everyone on the call was opposed to what K-8 teachers and administrators were trying to accomplish coming off two years of pandemic-related virtual instruction, something teachers — getting paid (rather small wages) to do “double work,” as one resident pointed out — had never been required, or taught, to do.

Patricia Agostini gave a “shout-out” to all who attended the earlier PTA-district meeting, but was disappointed solutions were not offered or parents’ complaints were not heard.

However, she did praise the teachers for their continued service.

“Our school teachers are rock stars, amazing,” she said. “They are heroes for what they’ve been through the past two years.”

Gregory Bethune, an administrative director in the Central Region Office for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said, “the district has listened and has continued to make adjustments. But I caution parents to try to remember to keep these conversations more solution-based ... make sure when we sit down to bring solutions.”

Allison McCormick, who also is a Council member, wasn’t onboard with that idea of parents needing to come up with solutions, rather than school administrators.

“It’s nice to hear the district wanting ideas, but what I’m hearing is frustration with one of the most fundamental things,” she said, regarding a lack of communication “with someone trusted with your kids,” such as where drop-offs take place or what is going on in the school.

Parents did receive a newsletter recently, but Daisy Diaz Gandolfi, who has four children, wondered why it took until heading into the fourth period to receive one.

“My son is in the sixth grade and now I don’t even know what his electives are ... it wasn’t the case before this administration,” she said, noting a lot of the issues could be smoothed, starting with “things as easy as (having) the mascot walking around the campus to bring a smile to the kids.”

McCormick echoed London’s recommendation.

“(Public education) is not always going to be a smooth road. But where we are now, I see people are feeling uneasy. If I was making a suggestion, it would be:Communicate, communicate, communicate, so people won’t think of leaving,” she said.

From where the K-8 school is located on the island, “it needs to be sort of the hub,” she said. “The No. 1 thing I get from the district is they want to help, and the parents want to help. As a former teacher, I wouldn’t understand why you wouldn’t want that.”

For those who might have solutions or questions, please email excellenceinKBeducation@gmail.com.