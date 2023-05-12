Condo council confabs at Toscana Mare

This past week, members of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council held last evening at Toscana Mare, the new restaurant at the Towers of Key Biscayne.

Those in attendance included leaders from The Towers of Key Biscayne, Mar Azul, Ocean Club Lake Tower, Ocean Club Lake Villas, The Sands of Key Biscayne, Key Colony Oceansound, Commodore South, LePhare Townhomes, Ocean Lane Plaza, Sunrise Club, Key Townhouse, The Square, Ocean Club Club Tower 2, Key Biscayne One Hundred, Ocean Club Towers, Grand Bay Tower 1, Grand Bay Tower 2, Oceana, and Grapetree Townhomes.