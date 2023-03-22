Condo needs a recertification repair? Regalado meeting to detail county’s interest-free loan programs

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado will be on Key Biscayne on Thursday evening to explain a new program that offers 0% loans of up to $50,000, over a 40-year period, to qualified condominium residents to finance special assessments for property improvements to meet required recertification needs.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Turtle Room at Village Hall. The public is invited.

Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council, invited the Commissioner to outline the County's new Condominium Special Assessment Program, explain who qualifies (income level and number of people in the household), and how residents can apply.

"I think ($50,000) is a significant amount," Gomez said. "If you look at special assessments, I've seen them ranging from $20,000 to $40,000, but I don't know how much each building has (in regard to needed repairs)."

For example, if it costs $1 million for a structural repair, the special assessment would be divided by the number of condo units to break down the individual owner's costs.

"This could perhaps help seniors, and we have many seniors living here in condos, and perhaps help those in some of the smaller condominiums," Gomez said.

The $9 million loan program was recently announced by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners.

“Qualifying owners making less than 140% of the area median income (AMI) can get up to $50,000 in assistance to pay for these assessments,” the County said in a news release.

Here are the qualifying levels, according to the County:

– Individuals earning less than $95,620

– Couples making less than $109,200

– Three-person households earning less than $122,920

– Households of four making less than $136,500

The 0% loans will have 40-year terms, during which low-income families would pay $50 a month, with the remaining balance at the end of the 40-year term.

Monthly payments for moderate-income families over the course of 40 years (480 months), at 0% interest, would be about $104 per month.

"Definitely” a win, Gomez said.

The focus on special assessments heightened after the partial building collapse in Surfside that prompted associations to take a hard look at the structural integrity of their buildings.

More information is available through Axis Helps Miami, which provides a comprehensive look at the program, as well.

In other matters, at least 10 condominiums on Key Biscayne have received non-renewal notices for their property insurance.

Last week, Mayor Joe Rasco mentioned, during the Village Council meeting, that he would address all of the proposed resiliency projects the Village has in mind, perhaps to sway the insurers to come back in.