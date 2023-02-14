Condo presidents meet to discuss pressing business

Presidents of 10 of Key Biscayne's condominium associations – the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council (KBCPC) – met last week to discuss various issues.

Among the discussion items were insurance renewals, bi-directional attenuators, new state reserve requirements, and the Key Biscayne Vision Plan.

Present were Stan Schwartz of Grand Bay, Sonia Viertl of Island House, Sheyla Rodriguez of Key Biscayne Ambassador, Frances Reeves of Ocean Sound - Key Colony, Richard Michaelson of the Towers of Key Biscayne, Fausto Gomez KBCPC president, Alex Cobo of Ocean Club Lake Villas, Mickey Lopez of Ocean Club Tower 1, and Bill Garcia-Lay of Mar Azul.