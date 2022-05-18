Confirming an earlier statement in this space

Islander News edition of Dec. 23 , 2021 published my commentary titled “Likely candidates for Council and Mayor should announce intentions and explain platforms.”

At that time I presented the information available regarding who among our fellow residents most likely would see filing their candidacies for Village Mayor or Council – hoping to be elected to those positions by Key Biscayne voters in the 2022 election.

While there is still no definitive information available as to who might run for Council, it appears we have three who will run for Mayor, based on known information.. They are present Councilmember and Vice Mayor Brett Moss, Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council and former two-time Village of Key Biscayne Mayor and Councilmember José Rasco.

That said, I want to explain the reason why I have titled this commentary, “Confirming an earlier statement.” In my earlier commentary, I mentioned that in past elections, like the recent 2020 election, I have endorsed candidates who I considered the best for Key Biscayne. I also mentioned that I will not be endorsing any candidate for Mayor in the 2022 election, as all the candidates are friends of mine.

Whether it is Brett, Fausto, Joe or a fourth or fifth candidate, I want to see the winner of this coming mayoral election elected by the people of Key Biscayne because they received the residents’ endorsement and vote of confidence, which a victory would indicate.

As important as the Mayoral election is, for the winner to be effective it is important we all give the winner our full cooperation and support. He (or she) will tackle the important job of intelligently inspiring the council to decisively communicate to the Village administration the policies that will enforce our community’s ideals, and will guarantee a bright future for Key Biscayne.

Let’s demonstrate that we are capable of uniting with sincere pro-Key Biscayne ideals, which – with the choice of the Key Biscayne electorate – will allow us to continue to call this island our Paradise Found.

Viva Key Biscayne!

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember