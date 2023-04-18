Confusion over easement ownership delays critical step in US Corps of Engineers dune project

A resolution to approve and accept a public beach access easement with Commodore Club South, Inc. was deferred during the April 4 Village Council meeting after Village officials were notified that the club's Board of Directors has given it full approval.

One unidentified member of the board asked, in a letter, if the resolution could be put aside for now, Village Manager Steve Williamson said during the Council meeting.

The public easement between Commodore Club South and the Island House is critical to the plans which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deem necessary before going forward with designs for the overall scope of the enhanced dune project.

Apparently, there had been a mix-up as to which property was deemed responsible for that tract of passageway.

Jennifer Coote, who manages Island House, said Wednesday that, all along, "We had thought the easement belonged to Commodore Club South, but we were told by the Village, 'No, no, Island House does.' Then, prior to (us) signing the contract, we had found out that the Village confirmed that the actual easement (belongs) with Commodore Club South."

So the process has, essentially, started over.

"Whatever negotiations we had with the Village, (we) passed it on to Commodore Club South to have a starting point," Coote said. "We are no longer part of that negotiation."

From the start, she said, there has been no animosity with the Village, "just negotiating the best terms for Ocean Lane Drive associations."

The easement will be one of several public beach access points - one every quarter mile - when this and the one by Casa Del Mar are completed, joining the one the Village negotiated with the Sands building and Oceana.

Coote doesn't expect any major disturbances from those using the access next to Island House.

"No one can park on Ocean Lane Drive, so the Village will just have to patrol the area to provide routine check-ins so no one is doing anything destructive," she said.

Among other items from Tuesday night's meeting:

– Collecting data on traffic patterns into Key Biscayne and outside the Village will be vital to let residents or visitors know when there are peak times for congestion during the week and, especially, weekends, Village officials say.

– A lot of it is knowing when (the heavy traffic is) going to come," Williamson said, "and getting that information out. A lot of the (concerns) I'm getting now is, 'Why didn't you let us know?' Well, because we don't know ... now."

– He said there are several types of data collections to look into, regarding internal traffic, weekend beach traffic and traffic outside the Village that clogs the flow, sometimes backing up traffic in Key Biscayne all the way to the tennis center.

– An agreement to amend the contract with PADL, LLC, to continue operating a paddleboard sharing concession program at Beach Park was unanimously approved. The amended agreement is for three years and may be extended for two additional one-year periods.

– The Village's 311 app "is picking up momentum," according to Chief of Staff Jocelyne Moussavou, with close to 100 requests for services or concerns.

– Vision Plan: Public discussion will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the Community Center’s Lighthouse Room to address the overall scope of the Strategic Vision Plan and to clear up misconceptions from previous drafts.

The latest version of the plan can be found at keybiscayne.fl.gov/vision.