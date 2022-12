Maria Gabriela Medina D’Alessio of Key Biscayne was the lucky winner of a sweet raffle prize – a beautiful 18 karat white gold heart-shape pendant – thanks to a year-long promotion put on by the Key Biscayne Lions Club and local fine jeweler, Diamonds On The Key.

The contest was organized to celebrate the Lions Club 60th "Diamond" Anniversary.

The diamond, totaling 1/3 carat in overall weight, has a retail value of $2,000. The contest winner was announced on December 15.