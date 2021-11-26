Jose Llanes truly captured the sense of community that Key Biscayne is characterized for and he did contribute to add his part .

He has enhanced and brought innovations to our Winn Dixie story, like the Friday night Happy Hour with a singer and music. Manager Jose and his staff worked hard to offer appetizers and delicious rice. Patrons were only asked to purchase drinks at the bar.

Many shoppers walking in were so nicely surprised that they sat down around the bar and the nice setup of tables! It was magic due to the genuine desire to give this community a reward.

Those in attendance asked that the event be repeated every Friday!

With gratitude, I wish all the residents, General Manager Jose, staff and extended family members a blessed Thanksgiving day !

Dr Elsa Domínguez Ravera