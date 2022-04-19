Consultant selected to help combat sea level rise

During their last regular meeting, the Key Biscayne Village Council members approved by a 6-1 margin the selection of Black & Veatch as the lead engineering consultant to lay out plans on how Key Biscayne can combat sea level rise, especially on the back bay side.

Council member Ed London questioned why the Village couldn't do it.

“We need a level of expertise that we don’t have,” responded Village Manager Steve Williamson, pointing to “haphazard construction” over the course of history on the island, which “has led to the problems we have now."

The firm will develop a strategy, provide details or an implementation plan for how to do it, and come back with a rate sheet for each individual project in the future, Williamson explained.

All projects will be done in a sequenced manner with underground utilities, road elevation, stormwater and swales, for example, being part of the equation.