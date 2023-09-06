Cost of participating in rec sports in Village will rise for the first time since 2006

It's going to cost a little more to exercise and play on Key Biscayne.

For the first time since 2006, Key Biscayne Community Center fees needed to be adjusted, officials said, and on Tuesday night, the Village Council provided a unanimous motion to accept the resolution after no one objected during a public hearing.

"We were prepared to bring this to you before the pandemic," Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth told Council. "Our community center covers 70% of the operating fees, and last year we were just shy."

He said operating expenditures and costs to hire good workers were crucial factors.

For example, adults will soon see a 15% hike in monthly fees, from $55 to $69, while the annual fees will go from $300 to $345.

A senior (65-plus) couple will pay $10 more a month, but there will be no change in the $300 annual fee.

Individual program fees are charged to monthly users, while annual subscription holders encounter no additional program fees, making the membership a better bargain, Hofferberth said.

In addition, sports programs not currently paying vendor fees will now contribute to the costs (a 10% gross back to the Village) for the upkeep of parks and fields. Soccer will be the first program rolled in. Once all sports programs are included, Hofferberth said it should bring in an estimated $220,000 annually.