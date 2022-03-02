Costa family beyond grateful for love, and contributions to help cancer battle

Encapsulating a spirit of compassion, community and charity, Poliana Costa’s story puts on display how moving the force of community love is.

In 2018, Poliana moved with her husband and two children from Brazil to Orlando, and then to Key Biscayne in 2019. The family wanted to pursue a better education for the children and an improved quality of life. Their move to America happened right after Poliana’s cure from breast cancer, which involved a complete mastectomy coupled with several chemotherapy and radiology treatments.

On February 13, Poliana found out her cancer returned. After noticing problems with her mobility, she learned the cancer had spread to her skull, neck, femur and spine.

Due to the risk of being paralyzed, Poliana was immediately rushed to the hospital and told that in order to save her life, she will need to undergo surgery on her femur, bouts of immunotherapy and other treatments to address cervical injuries.

Marcelo Costa, Poliana’s husband, decided to start a gofundme page to raise money for the costly treatments his wife must undergo.

The response was nothing short but spectacular.

“Initially, I set our goal for $20,000,” said Marcelo. “Within the first hour and a half, we received over that amount.Within 24 hours, we reached close to $70,000.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, over $87,000 had been raised.

Marcelo gushes about the overwhelming love and support the Key Biscayne community has shown – and continues to show – his family.

“It is not just about the money, it’s about bringing people together,” he said, adding that he and the family freely share Poliana’s story to raise awareness. So people understand the strength to be found in faith and community.

Poliana’s shining, positive persona serves as a beacon of light and hope in the eyes of many.

Poliana’s best friend, Isa, also spoke highly about her companion’s radiant character.

“She is the strongest person I know,” said Poliana’s longtime friend and fellow Brazilian, Izabella "Isa" Andrade. “She has this impressive faith so when you talk to her, she acts like absolutely nothing is wrong. She is a very elegant person. The way that she carries herself and the way that she thinks shows her incredible perseverance and uplifting outlook.”

Noting the generosity of the Key’s residents, Isa said: “It is a very unique place. Poliana and I are always talking about the special community found here.”

Poliana, her family and her friends are hopeful her story will help spread love and support that is fostered in Key Biscayne – not only for the Costa family, but for anyone searching for a sense of camaraderie.

“We are so beyond thankful for everyone,” said Marcelo. “We want to share this because people need to believe. How can we ever return this love?”

You can donate to Poliana’s fundraising initiative to support her battle against cancer by clicking here.