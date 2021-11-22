Council addresses several Advisory Board policies

A first reading regarding several modifications to board policies was brought forth at last Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, in the form of an ordinance supported by Council member Luis Lauredo, who said discussions go back two-and-a-half years.

Among the amendments approved to the general rules:

- Board members shall serve in an advisory capacity to the Village Council and inform the Village Manager

- Members must be Key Biscayne residents and serve on only one board.

After much discussion, Mayor Mike Davey made the motion — and cast the deciding vote — to remove the proposed language that “no relative of a Council member may be appointed” and “no person shall serve on a board who is registered as a lobbyist in the Village or who is an owner, officer or director of a business entity that is in a contractual relationship with the Village.”

Two-year terms (except no more than eight consecutive years, which was accepted Tuesday night) and maximum seven-member boards remain in place.

For those who have served eight years already, they would be allowed another two years, if desired.