Tuesday night, in a special meeting, the Key Biscayne City Council unanimously approved a resolution asking Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the County Board of Commissioners to rescind the RFP (Request for Proposal) that would privatize the Rickenbacker Causeway, the only access road to and off the island.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Luis Lauredo, calls for the County to rescind the RFP and restart a collaborate, transparent process where all stakeholders throughout Miami-Dade County have a say in the process.

Councilmember Brett Moss introduced language, unanimously supported by the council, adding that the Village of Key Biscayne would not be a bidder in the RFP as presently designed.

The final version of the resolution, now being drafted by Village Attorney Chad Friedman, reads in part, "After Upon careful consideration, the Village of Key Biscayne, Florida officially requests the Mayor of Miami Dade County and the Board of County Commissioners to rescind the Request for Proposal (RFP) and begin a new collaborative process…”

Before deciding on the resolution’s specific language, the Council heard from residents who sent a unified message to reject the RFP.

Public comments opened with a joint message from long term resident Gene Stearns and Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council leader Fausto Gomez. The mere sight of Gomez and Stearns together on the podium sent a not-so-subtle message of how united the community is on its opposition to the so-called Z Plan project.

Calling it a “sole source” project, Stearns implored the council to ask the county to restart the process and develop a plan that suits not only Key Biscayne, but all Miami-Dade County, highlighting the need to replace the Bear Cut Bridge. “Once we have that plan (for the Rickenbacker Causeway), we can talk about how we pay for it, who runs it and who controls it, " Stearns said.

"Need a rejection of this process and the beginning of a new, open and transparent one,” added Gomez, asking the council to send a strong message to the county.

Resident Ruth Rosenwasser questioned why the county would accept what she called a "Disneyland" plan along the Rickenbacker Highway. "Who is interested in recreational aspects. Have the bridges fixed,” she added.

Most speakers, including Tony Camejo, Louisa Conway, and former Councilmember Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz, echoed Gomez and Stearns comments. Resident Pablo Torres said this plan goes against the reasons residents decided for incorporation 30 years ago.

Several residents shared the view that privatizing the Rickenbacker Causeway impacts not only the residents of Key Biscayne, but also the “thousands of people” who arrive each week, and especially each weekend, to visit the beaches and parks.

"There are doubt that nobody in Key Biscayne is in favor of this project,” added Gustavo Menendez. He suggested setting up a task force in charge of creating a proposal and following up on the matter. Former Councilmember Michele Estevez suggested hiring a full-time person to closely monitor all activity related to the Causeway.

Village Mayor Mike Davey commented that it is very good that the Rickenbacker Causeway and the Bear Cut Bridge are on the minds of County officials.

After the unanimous vote to adopt the resolution, residents and Councilmembers joined in applause.

Dare we say that opposition to privatizing the Rickenbacker has unified the island community?